KEYSA Players of the Week and Standing

This week, KEYSA’s Domino’s Pizza Junior Players of the Week were Maximillian Potter and Charlotte Downie (pictured above with Coach Ray Morello), the Domino’s Pizza Senior Player was Jaiden Featherling (pictured below with Coach Bobbi Lalach) and Mr Mike’s Senior player was Phoebe Van Rensburg (pictured below with Coach Doug Clarke).

In the Dairy Queen team standing Team 3 is leading in the Junior Division and Team 6 has extended their lead in the Senior Division. All points are awarded through socially distanced drills and games at New Dawn Place indoor facility.

KEYSA is the Kootenay East Youth Soccer Association.

Photos courtesy Nicole Fulton