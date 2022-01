KEYSA Early Bird Soccer Registration now open

KEYSA (Kootenay East Youth Soccer Association) provides a variety of soccer opportunities for all players in the Kootenay’s, regardless of gender and ability. Online registration for the 2022 outdoor soccer season is now open, and there is an early bird discount of $25 available if you register by the end of January. Our House program is for players from 4 to 16, and registration closes March 31st, with the hope of being on Moir fields the week of May 1st, weather dependent. The house program runs on Tuesdays and Thursdays to the end of June. Please check our website (www.kootenayeastsoccer.com) for specific age group times and to register.

KEYSA also runs a travel program for players interested in competitive soccer. Rovers Development (U9 to U12) and Rep (U13-U18) registration closes February 15th. Teams are made up based on registration numbers when registration closes, so please make sure to register before the deadline. Any tryouts needed for the rep program will take place the last two weeks in February. KEYSA is dedicated to developing players by using a full-season program (April-Sept), focused on technical skill development and tactical team concepts. It is our goal to help improve players at every stage of their careers. Travel teams participate in a variety of tournaments throughout BC and Alberta with the goal of reaching provincials at the beginning of July. Practice times are set once the teams are made, but they will be on Mondays and Wednesdays at Moir, as soon as the fields are open. New this year, all of the clubs in the Kootenays have joined together as one district. This is going to allow for more game opportunities for all players but it will benefit our older players even more. All the clubs in the Kootenays have lower registration numbers in the upper age categories. This year we will be able to work together to field age-appropriate district (Kootenay teams) if KEYSA does not get enough players to field a KEYSA team

KEYSA continues to work closely with the Vancouver Whitecaps academy in order to provide age-appropriate training supported by a Canadian Soccer Association National B Licensed coach, training sessions for coaches, and player evaluations. Anyone interested in helping coach or manage a team is encouraged to register their interest through our website. Please contact us at info@eastkootenaysoccer.com if you have any questions.