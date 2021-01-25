Pictured are Coach Danny, Players Nola and Hailey, and Coach Doug during KEYSA’a kickoff to their indoor season. (Submitted photo)

Pictured are Coach Danny, Players Nola and Hailey, and Coach Doug during KEYSA’a kickoff to their indoor season. (Submitted photo)

KEYSA begins socially distanced indoor season at new sports facility in Cranbrook

Registration is now open to players ages four through 18

The inaugural indoor soccer season is now underway for Kootenay East Youth Soccer Association (KEYSA) and socially distanced drills and games have begun at the new indoor sports facility in Cranbrook.

“Although the season looks a bit different from what was first envisioned due to Covid-19 restrictions, players are still able to develop their skills through socially distanced drills and games,” explained Nicole Fulton of KEYSA in a press release. “Players practice once a week in their own age group and then mix on Saturday to form a Junior division (U10 boys and girls to u14 girls) and a Senior division (U14 boys to u18 boys and girls).”

Online registration for the 2021 season is now open, and there is an early bird discount of $25 available for those that register by midnight on Friday, January 29, 2021.

KEYSA aims to provide the opportunity to learn soccer skills and create opportunities for all players in the Kootenays, regardless of gender or ability.

“Our House program is for players from [ages] four to 16, and registration closes March 31st, with the hope of being on Moir fields by April 13h or earlier, weather dependent,” said Fulton. “The house program runs on Tuesdays and Thursdays [until] the end of June.”

KEYSA also runs a travel program for those who are interested in more competitive soccer. This program is for Rovers Development (U9 to U12) and Rep (U13 to U18). Registration for these programs closes on February 15th.

KEYSA asks that players register before the deadline, as teams are made up based on registration numbers. Any tryouts for the rep program will take place during the last two weeks in February.

Check the KEYSA website, www.kootenayeastsoccer.com, for specific age group times to register.

Points are currently awarded to teams through skills competitions. Weekly awards are also handed out for top skills and most sportsmanlike players, Fulton explained.

“KEYSA would like to thank our sponsors, Domino’s pizza, Mr. Mikes, and Dairy Queen for providing the prizes for the weekly winners, as well as for the first-place team at the end of the season. We would like to congratulate the first two weeks’ top players Breelin, Owen, Sean and Jasper in the Junior Division, as well as Hailey, Nola, Enoch and Abby in the Senior division,” Fulton said.

Last but not least, KEYSA will be working with Canadian Soccer Association National B license coach Adam Mooi this year through the Vancouver Whitecaps Academy. This partnership provides age appropriate training for all players involved.

“[Mooi] will continue to provide technical assistance to KEYSA including training sessions for coaches and player evaluations,” said Fulton.

READ MORE: New soccer head coach arrives in Cranbrook

KEYSA is encouraging anyone interested in helping to coach or manage a team to register through the KEYSA website. For more information be sure to contact info@eastkootenaysoccer.com.


corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Pictured are Coach Rob, players Breelin and Owen, and Coach Ryan of KEYSA. (Submitted file)

Pictured are Coach Rob, players Breelin and Owen, and Coach Ryan of KEYSA. (Submitted file)

Pictured are Coach Rob, players Jasper and Sean, and Coach Ryan of KEYSA (Submitted file).

Pictured are Coach Rob, players Jasper and Sean, and Coach Ryan of KEYSA (Submitted file).

Pictured are Coach Danny, Enoch, and Coach Doug of KEYSA (Submitted file).

Pictured are Coach Danny, Enoch, and Coach Doug of KEYSA (Submitted file).

Pictured are Coach Bobbi and player Abby of KEYSA (Submitted file).

Pictured are Coach Bobbi and player Abby of KEYSA (Submitted file).

Previous story
Kamloops Blazer paralyzed in snowboarding accident sparks fundraiser for family

Just Posted

Zaudanawng “Jay-Dan” Maran in his Creston home. Hanging on the wall behind him is a logo of Kachin’s Manaw festival. Photo: Aaron Hemens
From Myanmar to Creston: The story of a refugee

In October 2007, Zaudanawng “Jay-Dan” Maran and his friends encountered a woman being sexually assaulted by two Myanmar soldiers.

Josh Thorsteinson is presented with the Governor General's Award on Thursday, Jan. 21. Kaley Wasylowich photo.
MBSS student presented with Governor General’s Award

The Governor General Academic Medal is awarded to the student who achieves… Continue reading

Pictured are Coach Danny, Players Nola and Hailey, and Coach Doug during KEYSA’a kickoff to their indoor season. (Submitted photo)
KEYSA begins socially distanced indoor season at new sports facility in Cranbrook

Registration is now open to players ages four through 18

Left to right: Vicki Smart, Barb Lee, with Meant 2B Loved, Damien Vincent and Kendall Brehm, with Vincent Photography, pictured at Top Crop during a cheque presentation. Trevor Crawley photo.
Porch pet photo campaign raises $4,000 for local rescue society

Vincent Photography raises thousands of dollars in donations through fall photo shoots

Cranbrook city hall. File photo
Virtual public hearing set for property featuring proposed homeless shelter

The public will have the chance to provide feedback on a proposed… Continue reading

Crews with Discovery Channel film as an Aggressive Towing driver moves a Grumman S2F Tracker aircraft around a 90-degree turn from its compound and onto the road on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. It was the “most difficult” part of the move for the airplane, one organizer said. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Vintage military plane gets towed from Chilliwack to Greater Victoria

Grumman CP-121 Tracker’s eventual home the British Columbia Aviation Museum on Vancouver Island

The trial of Harry Richardson began Monday at the Nelson courthouse. File photo
Trial of man accused of shooting RCMP officer near Argenta in 2019 begins

Harry Richardson is facing five charges in a Nelson courtroom

Gerald Cordeiro of Kalesnikoff Lumber Ltd. says the company is looking for a non-profit organization to take over and run its proposed agroforestry project. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Logging company proposes agroforestry project for Nelson area

Kalesnikoff Lumber is floating the idea of growing trees in conjunction with food crops

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talk about the next steps in B.C.’s COVID-19 Immunization Plan during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, January 22, 2021. Two more cases of the COVID-19 strain first identified in South Africa have been diagnosed in British Columbia, bringing the total to three as of Jan. 16.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. now has three cases of South African COVID-19 variant, six of U.K. strain

Both variants are thought to spread faster than earlier strains

Rodney and Ekaterina Baker in an undated photo from social media. The couple has been ticketed and charged under the Yukon’s <em>Civil Emergency Measures Act</em> for breaking isolation requirements in order to sneak into a vaccine clinic and receive Moderna vaccine doses in Beaver Creek. (Facebook/Submitted)
Great Canadian Gaming CEO resigns after being accused of sneaking into Yukon for vaccine

Rod Baker and Ekaterina Baker were charged with two CEMA violations each

Police discovered a makeshift nightclub in a Vancouver apartment on Jan. 23, 2021, and say it wasn’t the first time this month officers have been called to the unit over social gathering concerns. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Doorman of makeshift ‘booze-can’ in Vancouver apartment fined; police look to court order

This marks the fourth complaint about social gatherings inside the apartment in January

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A Kelowna couple welcomed their Nooner baby in December. (Flytographer)
Kelowna couple welcomes baby girl from Hotel Zed Nooner campaign

Nicole and Alex will now have 18 years of free stays at the hotel

Most Read