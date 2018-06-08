Key City Oldtimers make donations to local youth charities

The Key City Oldtimers Hockey League has been in operation for 31 years in Cranbrook and their giving spirit is stronger than ever.

On Monday afternoon, league president Scott Smiley presented a pair of cheques for $4000 to the local Boys and Girls Club Youth Impact Centre and KidSport Cranbrook.

The generous donations were made possible by money raised through their annual charity golf tournament held at the Cranbrook Golf Club on May 26. KCOHL members also raised a total of $1382.50 in food and cash in support of their Christmas food bank fundraiser this past December.

“I am very proud to be a part of a hockey league where sportsmanship, comradery and giving back to our community is more important than the hockey itself,” Smiley said. “[We’d like to issue] a special thanks to our incredible sponsors, league members and community supporter for making [these] fundraisers such a success.

“Thanks to all the staff at the Cranbrook Golf Club for their excellent service and support year after year.”

Mark Lawrence accepted the cheque on behalf of KidSport, while Lori McNeill and a group of kids greeted and thanked Smiley for their cheque. KidSport is a national non-profit organization that provides financial assistance for registration fees and equipment for kids aged 18 and under. The Cranbrook location is one of 166 community chapters of the charity.

The Youth Centre’s mission is to empower young people to become positive leaders and role models in our community, by supporting and challenging youth in their social, emotional, and physical development. It was created in 2015 and is a part of the Cranbrook Boys and Girls Club, specifically catering to kids over 12 years of age.

The KCOHL is sponsored by Bridge Interiors, Boston Pizza, Players Bench Sports, Genex Marketing, Inland Group, A&W Restaurant, North Star Motors, Maple Leaf Forestry & Country Hardwood Floors. The league is currently accepting registrations for the 2018-19 season and is open to all those over 35 years old.

Anyone looking for more information on the KCOHL is encouraged to visit kcohl.teamopolis.com or email KCOHL@outlook.com with any questions.