Key City Lightning hosts provincials

The Lightning are hosting the BC Hockey Midget Tier 3 Provincials starting March 17

Hockey fans will get a chance to watch local hockey players at the BC Hockey Midget Tier 3 Provincials, as well as players from around the province.

The tournament will run from March 17 to 21 at Memorial Arena where nine teams will battle to be named the top team.

The host team is the Key City Lightning and includes players from Cranbrook and Kimberley.

The Lightning will be hosting teams from Dawson Creek, Mission, Quesnel, Terrace, Castlegar, Powell River, Salmon Arm and Squamish.

As well as exciting hockey fans will be able to check out the raffle table and silent auction items that were donated from local businesses.

The Lightning will start their tournament on March 17 against Castlegar at 6:45 p.m., then on March 18 against Salmon Arm at 6 p.m. and March 19 against Squamish at 7:30 p.m.

The bronze and gold medal games will be on March 20. For a full schedule visit BCHockey.



