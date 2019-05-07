Kentucky Derby winner Country House won’t run in Preakness

This eliminates their chance at another Triple Crown

After being declared the winner of the Kentucky Derby by disqualification, Country House will not run in the Preakness, ending any chance this year at another Triple Crown.

Assistant trainer Riley Mott confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday that the long shot winner of horse racing’s biggest event is no longer being considered to run in the second jewel of the Triple Crown. Country House was elevated to the winner’s circle at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday after Maximum Security was disqualified for impeding other horses.

Country House’s absence at the Preakness means there won’t be a third Triple Crown winner in five years. Bob Baffert-trained Justify and American Pharoah have each won it since 2015.

The Daily Racing Form was first to report that Country House was not running in the Preakness, citing trainer Bill Mott, who said the horse developed a cough and was “acting like he’s going to get sick.” Riley Mott, Bill Mott’s son, did not provide details to the AP about any possible illness.

READ MORE: Just the feces: Kentucky Derby winner poop on sale for $200

Country Horse is the first Kentucky Derby winner not to enter the Preakness since Grindstone in 1996. Grindstone, who was found to have bone chips in one of his knees, was the first Derby winner to be retired immediately after that race since Bubbling Over in 1926.

Country House joins Maximum Security in skipping the Preakness.

The 1 3/16-mile Preakness is May 18 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. Though shorter than the Kentucky Derby, the race requires a quick turnaround. Maximum Security owner Gary West didn’t want to burden his colt with the Triple Crown off the table.

West on Monday appealed the decision to disqualify the horse from the Derby, which was quickly rejected by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission because the stewards’ decision isn’t subject to appeal.

Country House was 65-1 to win the Derby, the second-longest odds in the 145-year history of the race. It was the first time the horse who crossed the finish line first was not declared the winner.

The third jewel of the Triple Crown is the Belmont Stakes in New York on June 8.

Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Cranbrook BMX season opener a success

Just Posted

McKerrow seeks seat in Cranbrook byelection

William McKerrow has been campaigning hard for the Cranbrook municipal byelection, set… Continue reading

Cranbrook Eagles compete at national championships

Three members from the local boxing club had the chance to compete for top spot in the country

Kootenay communities receive funding for wildfire mitigation

Province doles out nearly $1 million to regional communities, First Nations, ahead of fire season

Cranbrook BMX season opener a success

There were more than 130 riders from all around to take part in the event from May 4-5

Stetski’s local food day bill goes to committee review

Proposed legislation would recognize agricultural producers on Fridays before Thanksgiving

Nanaimo-Ladysmith Green win sends message to other parties that climate issue a winner

Paul Manly received 37.4 per cent of the vote

Naked man takes run down aisles of Saskatchewan food store

Calvin John Jobb is being asked to pay the Prince Albert Superstore almost $200 to cover food

Speed cameras to target leadfoots at 35 B.C. intersections

Intersections in the Lower Mainland, Kamloops and Nanaimo to get new speed-detection technology

RCMP buy prolific crook a ferry ticket after he is banned from Vancouver Island

38-year-old was nabbed with a bait bike in Nanaimo

Pilot project to use MedicAlert bracelets for B.C. youth with mental health conditions

Bracelets used for people with dementia, medication allergies to be tested at BC Children’s Hospital

Family remembers young B.C. man killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash

Public celebration of life for Micah Messent to take place in the Comox Valley

Man charged with second-degree murder in deaths of Calgary woman, toddler

Bodies of 25-year-old Jasmine Lovett and 22-month-old Aliyah Sanderson found in the Rocky Mountains

Dwayne ‘The Rockfish’ Johnson, a preemie pup found near B.C. dock, now at rescue centre

It took many helping hands to transport Dwayne to veterinarians in Vancouver

More gasoline, less bitumen in Trans Mountain pipeline, B.C. premier urges Trudeau

John Horgan asks B.C. Utilities Commission to investigate why B.C. drivers pay more

Most Read