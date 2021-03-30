The Kelowna Rockets fill the arena against the Calgary Hitmen on February 28, 2015 at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

Kelowna Rockets’ season suspended after positive COVID-19 test

The Rockets were scheduled to take on the Kamloops Blazers on Tuesday night. That game has now been postponed

The Kelowna Rockets season has been suspended as a result of a positive COVID-19 test.

The WHL announced the season’s suspension on Tuesday, March 30.

The positive test was among one of the Rockets’ team staff members within the cohort. No players have tested positive.

The WHL is working with local health authorities on the matter.

So far, the Rockets have played just two games of the shortened 24-game season that began last week.

In their season opener on Friday, March 26, the Rockets shut out the Victoria Royals in a stunning 5-0 win, before the tables turned in a 6-0 loss to the Vancouver Giants on Sunday, March 28.

It’s not currently known when or if the Rockets will resume their season.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets prepping for first game in more than a year

