KBRA barrel racing finals this weekend

Starting at noon on Sept. 22 at the Wycliffe Rodeo Grounds, the 30th Kootenay Barrel Racing Association (KBRA) sudden-death finals will take place.

The ladies of the KBRA have been working all year long in order to collect points by placing in different jackpot events at Wycliffe, Galloway and Idlewild. The day of the event there will be competition in several divisions: open, youth and peewee.

To compete in the event, riders must have a 2019 KBRA membership along with their membership forms and waivers available on the Kootenay Barrel Racing Facebook page. To qualify and race for prizes, open and youth divisions must have attended eight jackpot events per horse/rider combination. For peewee divisions that number is four.

In total, around 30 ladies from all over the Kootenay will compete. A concession, run by the 4H Club will be available, with money generated going towards the club, and the event is free for all to watch.

Carmel Danchella is one of the competitors and women on the committee who put on the event. She explained the finals are run by a committee of women, not just herself.

Danchella has been riding for most of her life but started out riding English.

“When I moved out to this area, there’s not a lot of English riding that goes on here, so I started barrel racing about three years ago,” Danchella said.

She picked up a horse in Salmo last year and trained her herself. She’s been competing with her since then running in a 2D pattern.

Previous story
Cranbrook’s Buckskin Ali wins colt starting competition

Just Posted

Two upcoming election forums set for Cranbrook

Voters will soon have some opportunities to hear from candidates running for… Continue reading

Cranbrook’s Buckskin Ali wins colt starting competition

Local area horesmanship instructor also won the freestyle championship

COs put down bear after it chases young girl in Kimberley

This particular brown-coloured bear has been the subject of many calls this summer; very food habituated, CO says

Broken water valve to blame for dirty water across town

Run cold water through taps until clear, city currently repairing issue

Golden Girls: Kootenay Ice Agers are hockey champs

One year after a silver finish to the Kimberley/Cranbrook 55+ BC Games the Kootenay Ice Agers women’s hockey team set their sights on gold

Chilliwack woman wins right to medically assisted death after three-year court battle

Julia Lamb has been the lead plaintiff in a legal battle to ease restrictions on Canada’s assisted dying laws

UPDATE: Police probe third threat against a Kamloops high school in eight days

Police have not released any further details into what the threat includes

Charges dropped against Mountie involved in shooting death of Surrey man

‘I feel like I’ve lost Hudson all over again,’ says mom

B.C. Interior caribou protection area big enough, minister says

Proposals sparked protest in Kootenays, Williams Lake region

Two B.C. women selected to compete on ABC’s The Bachelor

Mykenna Dorn and Alexis Thind will compete for bachelor Peter Weber’s heart

Vaping-related illness confirmed in Ontario believed to be first in Canada

Middlesex-London Health Unit had no further details about the case — believed to be the first confirmed in Canada

Canadian stars Virtue, Moir say in video they’re ‘stepping away’ from ice dancing

The pair thank fans for their support in an emotional message

Woman held at gunpoint during carjacking in UBC parkade

University RCMP say the vehicle is still missing, and two suspects are at large

VIDEO: Angry B.C. cyclist starts shaming dangerous drivers online

‘You motorists deserve all your costs and misery’

Most Read