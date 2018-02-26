Kamloops 2018 B.C. Games athletes share their favourite moment

After four days of exciting action, the 2018 BC Winter Games wrapped up on Sunday in Kamloops.
We caught up with some of the athletes to ask what is their favourite moment over the four days?
Kids from across the province competed over four days in 19 events
After four days of exciting action, the 2018 BC Winter Games wrapped up on Sunday in Kamloops.
We caught up with some of the athletes to ask what is their favourite moment over the four days?
Ski cross athlete loses balance mid-race in seeding round of event in Pyeongchang
Team drops late night affair, remain just outside of playoff picture with season winding down
A Cranbrook resident has pleaded guilty to an aggravated assault case from… Continue reading
In an effort to reduce incidents of deer aggression across the community,… Continue reading
The Kimberley Skating Club competed in the Kootenay Championships from February 9… Continue reading
MacKinnon leads Colorado to 3-1 win over Vancouver in NHL action
Kids from across the province competed over four days in 19 events
Cloverdale junior boys basketball team will play St. George’s in championship final at Langley Events Centre
New information suggests Edmonton couple’s plane might have landed near Mabel Lake
Greater Victoria last welcomed athletes to compete on traditional lands in 1997
Vancouver gets forwards Tyler Motte, Jussi Jokinen from Columbus for veteran forward Thomas Vanek
Cassie Sharpe from Vancouver Island brings home the gold medal in freestyle skiing halfpipe
Carole James says she’ll consult not-for-profits, municipalities
MacKinnon leads Colorado to 3-1 win over Vancouver in NHL action
Kids from across the province competed over four days in 19 events
Cloverdale junior boys basketball team will play St. George’s in championship final at Langley Events Centre
Vancouver gets forwards Tyler Motte, Jussi Jokinen from Columbus for veteran forward Thomas Vanek
Cassie Sharpe from Vancouver Island brings home the gold medal in freestyle skiing halfpipe
The team is hoping to improve on the 16 medals it won in Sochi in 2014
BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.