Junior Bandits put up fierce battle against Glacier

Cranbrook splits weekend doubleheader with Twins, pull off spectacular comeback victory

The Cranbrook Junior Bandits didn’t spend a lot of time with a lead on Saturday afternoon, but that didn’t stop them from playing like winners.

Facing an intimidating Glacier Twins ‘B’ side in a doubleheader at Confederation Park, the American Legion ‘B’ team played a scrappy style as they pulled out an upset win before barely falling in extra-innings in game two.

According to head coach Robin King, after having lost on the road to Glacier by scores of 22-9 and 20-11 just two weeks prior, the Bandits resilience was very encouraging.

“I had meetings before the game with [our] team captains [and] we talked about Glacier and Kalispell being the high bar this year in the league,” King said. “To see the boys battle back and never let Glacier get too far ahead, make some good defensive plays and [have] smart base running [was great].”

In their first game, Cranbrook had a slow start offensively and found themselves down 6-0 in the third inning. Cutting into the lead gradually, by the seventh and final inning, the Bandits were only down 10-8.

At a high-pressure moment with the bases loaded at the bottom of the inning, Fisher Nelson had a huge hit that scored three runners. Sliding into home, Brayden Farquar was greeted by a very excited bench who then collectively went to mob Nelson at third base.

“To come back and beat them in the bottom of the seventh was just a huge victory for us,” King said. “Mentally and physically to get the ‘W’ there was a great confidence booster.”

While the second game had a closer start, the Bandits once again found themselves playing catch up with a 4-2 deficit by the fifth inning. Tying it up quickly, however, thanks to a double from Michael Schieman that scored a pair, the team made it through the seventh inning tied.

Although the Twins scored three runs in the eighth and the Bandits couldn’t counter, it was nonetheless an impressive performance compared to their previous blowout at the hands of Glacier.

“To take them into extra innings was huge,” King said. “The big difference was errors. Bottomline, we hit the ball well when we were down there [but] we made more errors and then mentally on the base paths, we were much sharper with our game [this weekend].”

The Bandits continued their season on Monday afternoon with a pair of exhibition games against Spokane’s Ferris High School. They wrap up their season with another exhibition match against Team BC U15 next Monday, before heading for the West District Montana League tournament on Thursday.

“It seems like it’s been a long season, but then it’s [also] hard to believe that we have districts are just ten days away,” King said. “I think we’re ready [and] we’re peaking at the right time. The team’s starting to gel more and more every day. You can see it on and off the field [so] I’m excited.”

Cranbrook’s Junior team currently holds an 11-13 overall record and are 3-5 against fellow American Legion competition this summer. The District tournament will be held in Hamilton, Montana and features the Glacier Twins ‘B’ team and the Kalispell Lakers ‘B’ team among others.

 

Previous story
Three-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse pulls up injured in 200 semifinal

Just Posted

Aquatic Centre will be closed one more week

Equipment Issues Delay Reopening Of Pool Until Monday July 16

Two major 2018 road projects set to wrap up

Two of the City’sof Cranbrook’s major Capital Construction projects are already nearing… Continue reading

RDEK opposes proposed Retallack recreation tenure

Board concerned with impacts on wildlife from helicopter flights, increased backcountry traffic.

Location for indoor sports facility spurs debate

City eyes Moir Park as the proposed location, however, others hoping for Balment Park.

Cranbrook’s 22 Open Garden Day set for Saturday, July 7

Barry Coulter For the 22nd year, the Cranbrook Garden Club is hosting… Continue reading

England reaches World Cup semifinals for 1st time in nearly 30 years

England has advanced further than was widely expected after 2-0 win over Sweden

Letters to the Editor

Vote ‘Yes’ for Democracy As we approach B.C.’s referendum this fall on… Continue reading

B.C. fire chief says there’s no need to park so far away from fire hydrants

Reducing parking distance limits from fire hydrants could create 2,650 new parking spaces in Surrey, city staff say

Truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos bus crash to appear in court Tuesday

He faces 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death

Starbucks gets rid of plastic straws in favour of recyclable lids

Project to start in Vancouver and Seattle. All iced drinks will have the new design by 2020

Official: 4 more boys brought out of flooded Thai cave

Eight of the 12 boys have now been rescued

Moscow says it regrets UK nerve agent poisoning death

A British woman died after being poisoned last month

ACLU: Less than half of child reunions will meet deadline

The court-ordered deadline to reunite kids with their parents is Tuesday

Weinstein pleads not guilty on sex crime charges, released on bail

The new charges include two counts of predatory sexual assault

Most Read

  • Junior Bandits put up fierce battle against Glacier

    Cranbrook splits weekend doubleheader with Twins, pull off spectacular comeback victory