Junior Bandits in Montana for busy weekend

Cranbrook ‘B’ team face Kalispell and Glacier as conference games continue following perfect start

The Cranbrook Junior ‘B’ Bandits had a dream start to their conference schedule last weekend. Playing on the road in Libby on Sunday, they picked up a five-inning mercy victory with a 10-0 score.

While they struggled a little in the second part of their doubleheader, the Bandits then beat the Loggers 5-3 in a seventh inning comeback to give them a 2-0 record. Now, with four more games scheduled for this upcoming weekend, head coach Robin King is excited to see what will come next.

“Every opportunity is a learning opportunity,” King said. “The [team is] learning about me, I’m learning about them and I’m learning about the league and the approach we need to take. Now we get to get into it. We have a pretty heavy schedule for the next month and a little bit, all culminating in the big tournament at the end [so] we’re excited about it.”

The Junior Bandits face the Kalispell Lakers ‘B’ team on Saturday afternoon in a doubleheader, then head to Whitefish, Montana for a pair of Sunday games against the Glacier Twins ‘B’ team.

Cranbrook split an exhibition doubleheader at home with the Lakers in May, winning the first game 9-6, before succumbing to an error-filled 16-1 loss. While the Bandits have not yet met the Twins this season, they have a 5-4 record in American Legion league play so far this season.

Last weekend, the Twins won both their games with a 15-4 defeat of the Kalispell Lakers ‘B’ squad and a 12-3 win over the Libby Loggers.

With enormous strides made over the past month, King is eager to see the Bandits continue their gradual forward progress against a pair of teams that he knows have plenty of talent.

“The meetings that I had with the guys this week showed that they’re anxious to play good ball,” the coach said. “They all want to get better [and] meld as a team… these types of competitions are what they’re looking for.”

With two wins in their first Montana League games of the year and an 8-6 record overall, the Junior Bandits will look to break their win total from their inaugural 2017 campaign early. Last season, the team was 8-20 and did not manage a single win against American competition.

Following this weekend, the Bandits have four games next weekend on the road against the Bitterroot Bucs ‘B’ team and the Glacier ‘B’ Twins. They will then participate, along with the Senior ‘A’ team, at a tournament in Libby.

While the ‘A’ Bandits are off this weekend, they will start their regular season the following week with games on Friday, June 15 in Kalispell and then home doubleheaders that Saturday and Sunday against the Mission Valley Mariners and the Bitterroot Bucs.

Previous story
FIFA World Cup preview: Portugal and Spain set to cruise through Group B

Just Posted

Sultry June days

Photographers share images of of our furred and feathered neighbours as the days shift into summer

Preparation for 55+ BC games moves ahead with opening of office

With the 55+ BC Games coming up in the fall, the first… Continue reading

Some B.C. gas pumps run dry over issues at Edmonton refinery

Shortages affecting interior of B.C. and Alberta, linked to lengthy maintenance at Suncor

MBSS art students present ‘Bee Kind:’ Find art show of the year

On Wednesday, June 6 the Visual Arts Students of Mount Baker Secondary… Continue reading

Mount Baker holds final concert, art show of the year

The Mount Baker Secondary School Music Department presented its final concert of… Continue reading

WATCH: Kids learn where their food comes from at the Pizza Farm

A new event in the East Kootenay took place for the first… Continue reading

Pilot escapes helicopter crash in Elko uninjured

The helicopter crashed after a load strap became entangled in its tail rotor

Friday’s Lotto Max offers $112M in prizes

In addition to the jackpot, there will be 52 Maxmillion prizes available

WATCH: Kids learn where their food comes from at the Pizza Farm

A new event in the East Kootenay took place for the first… Continue reading

B.C. starting universal daycare pilot program

Free for low-income, ‘less than $10 a day’ for many others

A&W Canada first restaurant chain to ban straws

Company says it will eliminate all plastic straws from all restaurants by the end of 2018

DNA privacy questioned in B.C. cold case arrest

While the arrest has brought closure to victim’s family, new investigative strategy has prompted debate about privacy rights

VIDEO: Century-old power generators get upgrades at Kootenay dam

FortisBC is upgrading four century-old power generators at the site

Jesus must have been an Abysmal Failure

Rev. Yme Woensdregt I’m sure you all saw the news report last… Continue reading

Most Read