Josh Dueck takes his place in B.C. Sports Hall of Fame

Kimberley’s Josh Dueck was inducted into the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame on Thursday, May 31.

Dueck Dueck learned to ski in Kimberley at the age of 13 and eventually went on as head coach of the Silver Star Freestyle Ski Club in Vernon. While preparing students for the 2004 Canadian Junior Nationals, Dueck went too fast on a demonstration jump and overshot the landing of the hill, resulting in a life-altering injury. At the age of 23 he was paralyzed from the waist down.

From that moment he dedicated himself to returning to the ski slopes and became a multiple Paralympian medalist, C-Games champion and an inspiration to all who know him.

Dueck was very excited about the Hall of Fame honour and compared it to getting a Master’s Degree in sport.