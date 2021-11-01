Cranbrook’s Jaimee Spring has been named to the B.C. Women’s U18 Provincial Team and will compete in the 2021 Western Regional Women’s U18 Championship set to be held in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba, November 1st-6th, 2021.

Jaimee Spring named to BC U-18 team

Team will compete in the 2021 Western Regional Women’s U18 Championship in Portage la Prairie, Nov. 1-6

Team B.C. will play its first game of the tournament against Team Manitoba on Tuesday November 2nd at 5:30 pm MST. All games will be broadcast on Hockey TV, right through to the Gold Medal final on Saturday November 6th at 2:30 pm MST.

The Western Canadian Championships will be one of the girl’s last chances to impress National Team scouts and coaches before final selection of the Canadian U18 National Team that will travel to Sweden in early January for the 2022 IIHF U18 Women’s World Championships.

