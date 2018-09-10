FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, file photo, Montreal Canadiens left wing Max Pacioretty (67) pauses on the ice during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Jackpot! Golden Knights get star Pacioretty from Canadiens

In a deal announced late Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, the Vegas Golden Knights have acquired All-Star forward Max Pacioretty from the Montreal Canadiens for Tomas Tatar, prospect Nick Suzuki and a 2019 second-round pick.

Max Pacioretty is heading from the Original Six to the Sin City.

The Vegas Golden Knights acquired the All-Star forward from the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday night for Tomas Tatar, prospect Nick Suzuki and a 2019 second-round pick.

Vegas announced the deal, which sends the captain of one of hockey’s oldest franchises to a club coming off a run to the Stanley Cup Finals in its inaugural season.

Pacioretty was named the Canadiens captain in 2015 and has played all 626 of his NHL games with Montreal. He recently denied reports that he had requested a trade. His name has been mentioned in trade speculation since last season’s trade deadline.

The 29-year-old Pacioretty is entering the final season of a six-year deal that will pay him $4.5 million.

Related: ‘The Stanley Cup final that was never meant to be’: Knights, Caps primed for Game 1

Related: B.C.’s Ryan Craig, Vegas Golden Knights chase history

When the Canadiens visited Las Vegas in February, Pacioretty raved about the atmosphere at T-Mobile Arena.

“Best road game I’ve ever played in,” Pacioretty said following a 6-3 defeat. “When you experience it for yourself, that was a treat to play, and I wish we played them more than once a year.

“It was unbelievable,” he added. “Everything was top notch. Couldn’t ask for better music, better atmosphere, better fans.”

Pacioretty is also familiar with Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant, who was an assistant coach under Montreal’s Michel Therrien in 2012.

“He’s a hell of a coach and a hell of a guy,” Pacioretty said in February.

Tatar had 20 goals and 14 assists last season with Vegas and Detroit. The 27-year-old was acquired ahead of the trade deadline.

Suzuki, the 13th-overall pick in the 2017 draft by the Golden Knights, had just finished playing in his second rookie game in two days at the team’s practice facility less than an hour before the announcement.

___

W.G. Ramirez, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Provincial kids triathlon sees record attendance in Vernon

Just Posted

NDP MPs hear cannabis concerns in Cranbrook

Marijuana dispensaries, medical cannabis users, and health care professionals bring concerns to feds

Local businesses team up for 55+ B.C. Games.

Athletes to receive coupon book for special deals to local businesses

BC Hydro reports outages in Cranbrook

B.C. Hydro is reporting that roughly 11.000 customers in Cranbrook are without… Continue reading

No end in sight for B.C. labour shortfall: study

Retiring baby boomers causing demographic labour pool shift

New B.C. party looks to represent rural voters in next election

Houston councillor Jonathan Van Barneveld says party will be a ‘relentless voice’ for rural towns

Demonstrators hit lawn of B.C. Legislature for Global Day of Climate Action

People gathered to demand enviornmental action and celebrate the halt of the Trans Mountain Pipeline

Man reportedly charged in 13-year-old B.C. girl’s killing

Marissa Shen was found dead in a Burnaby park last July

Jackpot! Golden Knights get star Pacioretty from Canadiens

In a deal announced late Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, the Vegas Golden Knights have acquired All-Star forward Max Pacioretty from the Montreal Canadiens for Tomas Tatar, prospect Nick Suzuki and a 2019 second-round pick.

‘Job action’ possible by Sept. 26 if postal workers approve strike mandate

Canadians will find out as early as today whether they’ll face a possible strike later this month by mail carriers and plant workers at Canada Post.

Pence confident no one on his staff wrote NY Times column

Pence says he’s “100 percent confident” that no one on his staff was involved with the anonymous New York Times column.

CBS’ Moonves, the latest powerful exec felled in #MeToo era

On Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, CBS said longtime CEO Les Moonves has resigned, just hours after more sexual harassment allegations involving the network’s longtime leader surfaced.

Intensifying Hurricane Florence could strike US Southeast

It’s too early to know the exact path, but forecasters said Florence could blow ashore in the Carolinas by Thursday.

Man arrested after car-ramming at French airport

Authorities say police have arrested a man who rammed his car through two glass doors at Lyon’s international airport and sped onto the runway.

Judge strikes down Doug Ford’s bill to reduce Toronto council size

An Ontario judge released his decision this morning on Toronto’s legal challenge of provincial legislation slashing the size of city council nearly in half.

Most Read