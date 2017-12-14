INFOGRAPHIC: Kootenay Ice Teddy Bear Toss by the Numbers

By Brad McLeod
A visual guide to the history of the Kootenay Ice ‘Teddy Bear Toss’ in advance of Saturday’s game
A visual guide to the history of the Kootenay Ice ‘Teddy Bear Toss’ in advance of Saturday’s game
By Brad McLeod
A visual guide to the history of the Kootenay Ice ‘Teddy Bear Toss’ in advance of Saturday’s game
The conference centre at the Heritage Inn was jam packed with some… Continue reading
Mainroad Communications has issued a weather update stating that the the stable… Continue reading
After evidence from RCMP officers, crown and defence lawyers move to closing arguments.
B.C. religious leader argues persecution due to religous beliefs.
Mike Gould has since repaid $8,000 he allegedly owed Cranbrook restaurant, owner says
The rejuvenation of a building of great historic and artistic significance continues at Aq’am.
At the Cranbrook Chamber’s luncheon on December 13, they announced the results… Continue reading
Fernie’s new outdoor rink is tentatively set to open for skating on December 20.
It is scheduled to open in the spring/summer of 2018 and will be the first permanent facility on Vancouver Island
Premier John Horgan pledges action on rental housing in 2018
B.C. neuroscientist describes the tech as ‘the world’s first objective physiological yard stick for brain function’
Charges have been laid after a four-month-old baby girl was critically injured in Toronto
Head coach doesn’t want a situation where a hot goalie or a lucky bounce can determine a team’s fate
Veteran Ottawa Senators forward Chris Neil spent 15 seasons with the NHL team
Swiss forward, Slovak defenceman both hoping to crack rosters to play at U20 tournament in Buffalo
A visual guide to the history of the Kootenay Ice ‘Teddy Bear Toss’ in advance of Saturday’s game