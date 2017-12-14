INFOGRAPHIC: Kootenay Ice Teddy Bear Toss by the Numbers

A visual guide to the history of the Kootenay Ice ‘Teddy Bear Toss’ in advance of Saturday’s game

By Brad McLeod

A visual guide to the history of the Kootenay Ice ‘Teddy Bear Toss’ in advance of Saturday’s game

 

Previous story
Kootenay Ice imports Kohler, Bodak headed to World Junior selection camps

Just Posted

Mike Adams named 2017 Cranbrook Citizen of the Year

The conference centre at the Heritage Inn was jam packed with some… Continue reading

A change in the weather is coming, says Mainroad

Mainroad Communications has issued a weather update stating that the the stable… Continue reading

Testimony wraps up in Blackmore charter challenge

After evidence from RCMP officers, crown and defence lawyers move to closing arguments.

UPDATED: Winston Blackmore’s appeal of polygamy charge underway

B.C. religious leader argues persecution due to religous beliefs.

Man who pledged to give B.C. hockey team millions charged with fraud

Mike Gould has since repaid $8,000 he allegedly owed Cranbrook restaurant, owner says

Historic art restored at St. Eugene Church

The rejuvenation of a building of great historic and artistic significance continues at Aq’am.

Opinion: Net neutrality for dummies

What the December 14 vote on net neutrality means for Canada

Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce Turkey Drive raises over $53,000

At the Cranbrook Chamber’s luncheon on December 13, they announced the results… Continue reading

Fernie to have skating by Christmas

Fernie’s new outdoor rink is tentatively set to open for skating on December 20.

Victoria gets approval for supervised consumption site

It is scheduled to open in the spring/summer of 2018 and will be the first permanent facility on Vancouver Island

Home services, rental rates top concerns: B.C. seniors’ watchdog

Premier John Horgan pledges action on rental housing in 2018

‘Game-changing’ B.C.-born technology tests brain vital signs

B.C. neuroscientist describes the tech as ‘the world’s first objective physiological yard stick for brain function’

5-year anniversary of Sandy Hook shooting

When just saying ‘I’m from Newtown’ can be a cross to bear

Woman charged after altercation injured baby in Toronto

Charges have been laid after a four-month-old baby girl was critically injured in Toronto

Most Read