The 55+ B.C. Games are currently underway in Kimberley and Cranbrook. Taking place in Kimberley today is soccer, tennis, hockey and darts while in Cranbrook and Wycliffe participants are competing in badminton, equestrian, bowling, curling, pickleball, slo-pitch, swimming, and track and field. Townsman/Bulletin photos by Corey Bullock, Paul Rodgers, Trevor Crawley and Barry Coulter