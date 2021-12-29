Canada’s Lukas Cormier (6) and Austria’s Fin van Ee (15) battle for the puck during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Canada’s Lukas Cormier (6) and Austria’s Fin van Ee (15) battle for the puck during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

IIHF cancels remainder of 2022 world juniors due to COVID-19 spread

Omicron has led to multiple forfeited games and teams placed under quarantine

The International Ice Hockey Federation has cancelled the rest of the 2022 world juniors.

In a statement released Wednesday (Dec. 29) afternoon, the IIFH said that the tournament was cancelled due to the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The IIHF said the decision to cancel the world juniors came right after a Russian player tested positive, necessitating the world juniors to forfeit that team’s game against Slovakia scheduled for Wednesday. This game would have been the third cancelled due to COVID-19 cases, following the following Switzerland-USA and Finland-Czechia matches.

The IIFH said that the “sportive integrity of the event has been compromised” with the cancellation of so many games in such a short period of time.

“Together with the teams, we came into this event with full confidence in the COVID-19 protocols put in place by the IIHF, the LOC, Alberta Health, Alberta Health Services and the Public Health Agency of Canada,” said IIHF President Luc Tardif. “The ongoing spread of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant forced us to readjust our protocols almost immediately upon arrival to attempt to stay ahead of any potential spread. This included daily testing and the team quarantine requirement when positive cases were confirmed.”

The world juniors had been taking place in Red Deer and Edmonton, Alta., where cases have broken new records. Alberta officials estimated that 8,250 cases were reported over the holidays from Dec. 23-27, with the positivity ranging between 17 and 25 per cent.

“We owed it to the participating teams to do our best to create the conditions necessary for this event to work,” said Tardif. “Unfortunately, this was not enough. We now have to take some time and focus on getting all players and team staff back home safely.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

IIHF world junior hockey

Previous story
NHL cutting COVID-19 isolation time to 5 days, change doesn’t apply to Canada

Just Posted

Clockwise from to left: A memorial for children in unmarked graves at the former residential school in Kamloops is pictured at St. Eugene Resort, June 7, 2021 (Barry Coulter photo). The Rotary Park Tourist Autocamp circa 1923. In 1925 it was moved to what’s now Baker Park. The campground was decommissioned in 2021 (photo courtesy Jim Cameron). The beaver dam at Idlewild Park (Barry Coulter photo). The interior of the Armond Theatre, under renovation (Barry Coulter photo). The Cranbrook Bucks, and friends, Western Financial Place, December, 2021 (Brian Clarkson photo)
Five top news stories for Cranbrook in 2021

Volunteers are pictured at the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, where they were picking up gifts for the 50+ Angel Tree Program. Amy Oakley (far left) and Shauna Beaulac (far right) are the organizers of the Angel Tree program. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)
Angel Tree program gets gifts to 161 Cranbrook residents

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Cranbrook RCMP investigating after staff has gun pointed at them at local hotel

Hands with protective glove, examining a novel coronavirus covid 19 test tube the result is + positive.
Interior Health updates guidelines for COVID-19 testing