ICE wrap up: ICE get one point out of six this weekend

It was a busy weekend for the Kootenay ICE with three games in three nights, but they could only come out with one point.

On Friday Nov. 16 the ICE hosted the Calgary Hitmen as they sported Cranbrook Colts jerseys for the game.

The night would not end well for the home team, as they were beaten 5-0.

“Very disappointing,” head coach James Patrick said post game.

“I thought they beat us to a lot of pucks, the speed through the neutral zone was really evident, we didn’t stop on enough pucks.”

The ICE would go down 2-0 after the first period of play by goals from Ryder Korczak and Mark Kastelic.

“I thought the second period if we could have got out 2-1, hopefully, it would have given us a little more life,” said Patrick.

However, after some back and forth play neither team could get a goal in the second.

It would only take 16 seconds into the third period for the Hitmen to get back on the board by a goal from Jake Kryski.

“It was a tough one. It’s a killer goal … that one changes the game,” said Patrick

Dakota Krebs and Ryder Korczak would also each score in the third to solidify the lead.

The penalty kill was not at its best as the Hitmen went two for four on the power play, and the ICE went zero for four.

“I think we just got outworked tonight. It’s disappointing because we know we can beat that team. I think we are better than that team, but when we don’t show up to work it doesn’t go our way,” said forward Brad Ginnell.

The Hitmen would take as many shots as they could at Duncan McGovern, who at the end of the game faced 42 shots while on the other side Jack McNaughton only faced 19.

“Nineteen shots isn’t going to do it in this league. We need to get more pucks on net,” said forward Brett Davis.

Michael Milne played in his first WHL regular season game and was a bright spot of the game.

“I thought he was really good. He had a great game, some great legs and probably had about three scoring chances. He brought a lot of life to his line, so I thought for a 16-year-old coming in and playing the way he did – I thought he was outstanding,” said Patrick.

The ICE would head to Red Deer next to face the Rebels in hopes of a rebound game to get back into the win column.

The ICE would get the first goal of the game by Owen Pederson, which was also his first WHL goal. But, the lead would not last.

Connor McClennon would add two goals and Jonathan Smart would score to send the game into overtime, but it was Rebels forward Reese Johnson who scored the game-winner and his third goal of the night.

The ICE powerplay would go one for two, and the Rebels on the night went three for four.

“We probably deserved a better fate,” said Davis Murray about the game.

“I thought we played a really good game. We were forechecking and competing with them.”

Less than 24 hours later the ICE were back at Western Financial Place to welcome the Moose Jaw Warriors.

It would go from bad to worse on Sunday as the ICE closed out their three games.

The score would end up being 9-1 in favour of the Warriors, as nothing seemed to go right for the ICE.

The Warriors would score four unanswered goals in the first to take the crowd out of the game.

Pederson would score his second WHL goal in two nights, but that’s all the ICE would see of the back of the net.

Ryan Peckford had a good game against the ICE as he recorded four goals and one assist. Previous to tonight’s game Peckford only had four goals on the season.

“I know we are having a real tough time right now,” said Patrick.

“I think we are what we are as a team, but we are better than how we played tonight.”

The ICE penalty kill was having a rough night as the Warriors went three for three on the power play.

Peyton Krebs was injured in Friday night’s game and did not play the rest of the weekend. Patrick said he is day-to-day and will be re-evaluated this week.

The ICE will play next on Nov. 23 against the Red Deer Rebels, Patrick noted the team will have to work on every aspect of their play.

“We will keep trying to improve, trying to get better,” he said. “Obviously we are giving up so many goals, defensively we just have to get better.”

Puck drop at Western Financial Place will be 7 p.m. as the ICE face the 15-5-1 Rebels. This will be the fourth meeting of the season for the teams, with Red Deer winning the previous three.