The Kootenay Ice are back to practice at Western Financial Place following a trio of games against U.S. division teams in Washington state.

Ice trim roster following preseason tourney

Club earns two wins and suffers a loss in three games against U.S. division teams

The Kootenay Ice returned from their annual pre-season tournament hosted by the Tri-City Americans with two wins and a loss as the WHL nears the end of exhibition play.

Only two games remain on the preseason schedule; one hosted by the Eddie Mountain Memorial in Invermere against the Hitmen on Sept. 14th, while their opponent will return hosting duties the next day.

While in Kennewick, the Kootenay Ice opened the tournament with a 4-2 win over their hosts, before dropping a 3-1 decision to the Seattle Thunderbirds. However, the Kootenay squad wrapped up their three games in as many days with an exciting 4-3 overtime win against the Portland Winterhawks.

In the opening matchup against the Americans, Cam Hausinger paced the team to the win with a pair of goals. Tallies were also made by Dallas Hines and Peyton Krebs.

Matt Berlin went the distance in goal with 29 saves, while also picking up two assists.

In the loss against Seattle, overager Gunnar Wegleitner picked up the lone goal on the power play, while Jesse Makaj manned the crease with 25 saves.

Closing out the weekend action, prized prospect Connor McClennon scored the overtime winner on a shorthanded effort to lift the Ice to a 4-3 win over the Winterhawks. McClennon also hit the scoresheet earlier in the game, while Hines and Gilian Kohler also found the back of the net.

Berlin stood between the pipes, making 22 saves for the win.

Following the weekend action, the Ice reassigned defenceman Anson McMaster and forward James Form, both 2002-born prospects.

The roster now sits at 30 players, consisting of 17 forwards, 10 defencemen and three goaltenders.

Previous story
VIDEO: Provincial kids triathlon sees record attendance in Vernon
Next story
Canada’s Kevin Koe to test new lineup at World Cup of Curling

Just Posted

Ice trim roster following preseason tourney

Club earns two wins and suffers a loss in three games against U.S. division teams

NDP MPs hear cannabis concerns in Cranbrook

Marijuana dispensaries, medical cannabis users, and health care professionals bring concerns to feds

Local businesses team up for 55+ B.C. Games.

Athletes to receive coupon book for special deals to local businesses

BC Hydro reports outages in Cranbrook

B.C. Hydro is reporting that roughly 11.000 customers in Cranbrook are without… Continue reading

No end in sight for B.C. labour shortfall: study

Retiring baby boomers causing demographic labour pool shift

Demonstrators hit lawn of B.C. Legislature for Global Day of Climate Action

People gathered to demand enviornmental action and celebrate the halt of the Trans Mountain Pipeline

Former Grey Cup MVP DeVier Posey signs with B.C. Lions

Receiver fills a need , with veteran receiver Manny Arceneaux out with knee injury

Canada’s Kevin Koe to test new lineup at World Cup of Curling

Canadian contingent competes at tournament’s first stop in Suzhou, China

UPDATED: Man charged in 13-year-old B.C. girl’s killing

Marissa Shen was found dead in a Burnaby park last July

‘Job action’ possible by Sept. 26 if postal workers approve strike mandate

Canadians will find out as early as today whether they’ll face a possible strike later this month by mail carriers and plant workers at Canada Post.

Hurricane Florence reaches Category 4, could strike U.S. southeast

It’s too early to know the exact path, but forecasters said Florence could blow ashore in the Carolinas by Thursday.

Man arrested after car-ramming at French airport

Authorities say police have arrested a man who rammed his car through two glass doors at Lyon’s international airport and sped onto the runway.

Judge strikes down Doug Ford’s bill to reduce Toronto council size

An Ontario judge released his decision this morning on Toronto’s legal challenge of provincial legislation slashing the size of city council nearly in half.

VIDEO: Provincial kids triathlon sees record attendance in Vernon

More than 200 athletes dove into Vernon for the sixth annual Paradigm Naturopathic Kids Triathlon

Most Read