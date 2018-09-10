Ice trim roster following preseason tourney

Club earns two wins and suffers a loss in three games against U.S. division teams

The Kootenay Ice returned from their annual pre-season tournament hosted by the Tri-City Americans with two wins and a loss as the WHL nears the end of exhibition play.

Only two games remain on the preseason schedule; one hosted by the Eddie Mountain Memorial in Invermere against the Hitmen on Sept. 14th, while their opponent will return hosting duties the next day.

While in Kennewick, the Kootenay Ice opened the tournament with a 4-2 win over their hosts, before dropping a 3-1 decision to the Seattle Thunderbirds. However, the Kootenay squad wrapped up their three games in as many days with an exciting 4-3 overtime win against the Portland Winterhawks.

In the opening matchup against the Americans, Cam Hausinger paced the team to the win with a pair of goals. Tallies were also made by Dallas Hines and Peyton Krebs.

Matt Berlin went the distance in goal with 29 saves, while also picking up two assists.

In the loss against Seattle, overager Gunnar Wegleitner picked up the lone goal on the power play, while Jesse Makaj manned the crease with 25 saves.

Closing out the weekend action, prized prospect Connor McClennon scored the overtime winner on a shorthanded effort to lift the Ice to a 4-3 win over the Winterhawks. McClennon also hit the scoresheet earlier in the game, while Hines and Gilian Kohler also found the back of the net.

Berlin stood between the pipes, making 22 saves for the win.

Following the weekend action, the Ice reassigned defenceman Anson McMaster and forward James Form, both 2002-born prospects.

The roster now sits at 30 players, consisting of 17 forwards, 10 defencemen and three goaltenders.