Ice trade Taphorn brothers, get Nick Bowman and draft pick

Keenan and Kaeden Taphorn have been traded to the Moose Jaw Warriors.

The Kootenay Ice have acquired 2000-born forward Nick Bowman and a 2021 sixth-round draft pick from the Warriors.

In 2015 Bowman was drafted 115 overall in the WHL Bantam Draft by the Edmonton Oil Kings. He is currently in his third WHL season and has 13 goals and 14 assists for 27 points in 127 regular season games.

The 6’0 forward hails from Sherwood Park.

Keenan has played in 142 regular season games, all with the Ice and recorded 32 points. Kaeden has played in 123 regular season games and recorded 24 points.

The brothers will join the Warriors who are 5-3-2 on the season.

“We look forward to adding Nick to our forward group,” said Matt Cockell, president and general manager in a release. “We would like to thank Keenan and Kaeden for their contributions on the ice and in the community.”

The Ice is back into action Oct. 24 at Western Financial Place, puck drop is 7 p.m.

BCHL alumni has NHL jersey retired by Anaheim Ducks

