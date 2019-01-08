ICE trade McNabb to Blades for forward

McNabb was traded to the Saskatoon Blades three days after being acquired by the ICE from the Vancouver Giants. Photo by Trevor Crawley.

The Kootenay ICE have acquired forward Brandon Machado and a fifth-round draft pick for 2021 from the Saskatoon Blades.

In exchange, the Blades are getting forward Cyle McNabb, who was recently acquired on Jan. 4 from the Vancouver Giants.

Machado, and Airdrie, Alta., native has played in 35 games this season and recorded two goals and one assist for three points. In total, he has played in 97 career regular season Western Hockey League games and recorded three goals and four assists for seven points.

The 18-year-old was drafted by the Blades in the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft in the fifth-round, 101 overall.

McNabb suited up for three games with the ICE and recorded an assist while with the team.

“While it was certainly not our intention to move Cyle when acquiring him, after conversations with him, this was determined to be in the best interest of the player,” said Matt Cockell, president and general manager.

“Brandon is a player that we have had discussions with Saskatoon about for quite some time and we look forward to adding a player who is excited about his opportunity with our team.”

The ICE are on the road until Jan. 26 when they are back at Western Financial Place to take on the Prince Albert Raiders.