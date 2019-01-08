McNabb was traded to the Saskatoon Blades three days after being acquired by the ICE from the Vancouver Giants. Photo by Trevor Crawley.

ICE trade McNabb to Blades for forward

Recently acquired Cyle McNabb has been traded for Brandon Machado.

The Kootenay ICE have acquired forward Brandon Machado and a fifth-round draft pick for 2021 from the Saskatoon Blades.

In exchange, the Blades are getting forward Cyle McNabb, who was recently acquired on Jan. 4 from the Vancouver Giants.

Machado, and Airdrie, Alta., native has played in 35 games this season and recorded two goals and one assist for three points. In total, he has played in 97 career regular season Western Hockey League games and recorded three goals and four assists for seven points.

The 18-year-old was drafted by the Blades in the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft in the fifth-round, 101 overall.

McNabb suited up for three games with the ICE and recorded an assist while with the team.

“While it was certainly not our intention to move Cyle when acquiring him, after conversations with him, this was determined to be in the best interest of the player,” said Matt Cockell, president and general manager.

“Brandon is a player that we have had discussions with Saskatoon about for quite some time and we look forward to adding a player who is excited about his opportunity with our team.”

The ICE are on the road until Jan. 26 when they are back at Western Financial Place to take on the Prince Albert Raiders.

Previous story
Kootenay ICE let go of Roman Vopat

Just Posted

UPDATED: Council endorses two cannabis retail locations

With council support, cannabis license applications go back to province for final approval

ICE trade McNabb to Blades for forward

Recently acquired Cyle McNabb has been traded for Brandon Machado.

Kootenay ICE let go of Roman Vopat

The assistant coach was released based on breaches of team policy, including the social media policy

Kootenays unemployment rate best in B.C.

In one year, the region has gone from highest unemployment rate to lowest, at 3.1 per cent

Car fire spreads to house, fire department quick in response

The Fire Department was quick in a response to keep and dangerous… Continue reading

Travelling to the U.S.? Here is what you need to know

The partial government shutdown is starting to affect air travel

Photos of sick U.S. child used in social media scam targeting B.C. residents

Someone going by the name of “Bob Dino” claimed to be raising money for the funeral expenses of a child named Dakota

Human rights complaint over ‘sexual dad joke’ at B.C. Safeway dismissed

Brianne Duke alleged Sobeys hadn’t dealt with her complaint properly

Off-leash pit bull kills one dog, wounds another

The aggressive dog, a recent rescue from California, has been euthanized

B.C. woman gets new trial after judge made ‘stereotypical assumptions’ about domestic violence victims

Mission woman convicted in 2017 of break-and-enter at Manning Park

Nexus applications on hold amid U.S. government shutdown: CBSA

Canadian agency says customers may have to re-apply after the shutdown is over

Rallies against B.C. LNG pipeline planned across Canada, U.S.

Protesters are against a 670-kilometre pipeline in northern B.C.

Truck driver in Broncos crash pleads guilty

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu appeared in a court in Melfort, Sask., this morning

RCMP arrest 14 people in northern B.C. over anti-LNG pipeline protest

An injunction gave protesters 72 hours to remove obstructions and the police say that had not happened

Most Read