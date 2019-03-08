Ice to celebrate fans, community in final games

The Kootenay Ice will show fan and community appreciation in last games in Cranbrook March 15 and 17

There are only two more home games for the Kootenay Ice left in Cranbrook before the end of the season and their pending relocation to Winnipeg.

On March 15 the Ice will face off against the Medicine Hat Tigers at Western Financial Place. The Tigers currently hold onto the first Eastern Conference wild card spot.

The Ice have played the Tigers five times this year, losing all of them.

For the second last game of the season, the Ice will be holding their Fan Appreciation and Award Night, presented by St. Eugene Golf Resort and Casino, where they will be wearing their Cranbrook Colts jerseys for the final time.

Eight team awards will be announced during a pre-game ceremony, and during the second intermission one contestant from the St. Eugene’s Memory Card Match Challange will win a VIP package for two to WineSpring 2019.

On March 17, fans will get their last chance to see the Ice play in their final game of the season, and their last game in Cranbrook.

The Ice are holding their Community Appreciation Game presented by Ktunaxa Nation Council against the Red Deer Rebels, with puck drop 4 p.m.

Red Deer currently holds the second Eastern Conference wild card spot with the Brandon Wheat Kings right behind them. The Ice and Rebels have battled it out four times this year, with Red Deer winning all of them.

Prior to the game, there will be family fun games.

A pre-game ceremony will be held, where community members who have supported the team for the last 20 years will be invited onto the ice. As well, special presentations will follow for Ice players Jaeger White and Curtis Meger.

Following the game, all Ice players will take part in a special Autograph Alley to give fans with a ticket to the game an opportunity to receive autographs from their favorite players.



