Ice split Saskatchewan road trip

The Kootenay Ice continued their Saskatchewan road trip on the weekend winning one of three games.

On Thursday, Nov. 1 they started with a win against the Saskatchewan Blades going 4-2. However, once they played the league-leading Prince Albert Raider – who have lost once in 17 games – they went down 7-2. Hoping for a comeback on Saturday, Nov. 3 in Moose Jaw, the Ice lost 5-1 to the Warriors.

The Ice would see some familiar faces in the lineup for the Warriors, with Keenan Taphorn scoring two goals against his former team.

They started the Saskatchewan road trip on Oct. 30 in Swift Current where the Ice won in a shootout against the Broncos taking the game 2-1. That game also saw goaltender Jesse Makaj get his first WHL career win.

Coming out of the Saskatchewan swing where the Ice went 2-2 in games they now sit 6-9-2-1 in the standings.

“It’s a little disappointing after going 2-0 to start the road trip, but we will learn. We are still young and get to a point where we learned from our situation and learn from our mistakes, we will come out and be a better team at the end of the day,” said Cam Hausinger said to the Kootenay Ice after Saturday’s loss.

Milestones for some players coming out of the four-game road trip included forward Brett Davis and defenceman Dallas Hines playing in their 200th career WHL regular season game.

The Ice is back at Western Financial Place on Friday, Nov. 9 where they take on the Edmonton Oil Kings, puck drop is 7 p.m.

