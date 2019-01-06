ICE shutout by Vancouver Giants

The Kootenay ICE couldn’t manage to wrangle a win in three games this weekend.

The Kootenay ICE looked to close out their three-in-three weekend with a win against the Vancouver Giants on Sunday.

Going down early in the first period, the ICE couldn’t get their offence going and lost 6-0 to the Giants at Western Financial Place.

“As the game went on their speed and their tenacious will to win battles was evident. I thought it was a good lesson for our young players,” said head coach James Patrick.

Milos Roman got the Giants on the board early in the first period with a power play goal. The ICE went into the second period only down 1-0.

“I liked the first period, I thought we played a heck of a period. Didn’t like the call on the penalty and I didn’t like the way we killed it to give them the 1-0 lead,” said Patrick.

A Bryaden Watts one-timer made it past goaltender Duncan McGovern and opened the floodgates in the second. The Giants added goals from Jadon Joseph and Dawson Holt to go into the third period 4-0.

“They won every puck battle and got a lot of chances in our zone, I thought we handed them a couple of goals,” said Patrick.

The ICE couldn’t manage any offence in the third. The Giants added to their total with a goal from Lukas Svejkovsky and ex-ICE defenceman Dallas Hines potted a goal less than a minute left in the game to solidify a 6-0 lead.

McGovern faced 30 shots on the night, while Giants goaltender Trent Miner faced 24.

“Our turnovers killed us in the second period. Talked about putting pucks behind their [defence] and trying to salvage some forecheck. We had one line that two players turned over 12 pucks, you aren’t going to create any offence when you are turning over pucks at the blue line,” said Patrick.

Newly acquired forward Cyle McNabb got to face his old team the Giants only a couple of days after being traded.

“Obviously, it’s a little weird. I’m good buddies with a lot of those guys on the team, but once the puck drops they are just more opponents on the ice,” he said.

Cranbrook native Bowen Byram played his first Western Hockey League game at Western Financial Place as well.

The Giants defenceman finished the night with a plus/minus rating of two, and an assist.

The ICE are on the road for most of January as they try to back into the win column.

Newly acquired defenceman Marco Creta said the road games will be a good chance for the team to bond.

“I think it will be a good opportunity for everyone to get to know each other and to bond as a team and get to know everyone on the team, even the coaches. It will be good,” he said.

They will be back at Western Financial Place on Jan. 26 when they take on the Prince Albert Raiders.



