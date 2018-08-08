Ice release training camp schedule

Rosters, training camp showcase details to be released in the coming days

It may be the dog days of the summer heat, however, the Kootenay Ice are turning their eyes to the upcoming WHL season by releasing the schedule for training camp, which is set to kick off at the end of the month.

Running from Aug. 25-28 at Western Financial Place, the Ice are set to begin with a two-day skills camp before moving into main camp for the remaining two days.

All sessions are open to the public and free for admission, however, the team encourages donations that will go towards the club’s Ice education fund.

Rosters are set to be announced in the coming days, according to a team press release.

The skills camp portion features eight ice time, fitness testing, workouts, player development meetings and presentations from Ice hockey operations staff and five guest coaches.

The coaches include Jon Rempel, head coach of the University of Manitoba’s women’s hockey team; Cory Spring, coach of the PeeWee AA BP Wings, Power Edge Pro; Brad Kirkwood, Goaltending Coach, University of Calgary Men’s Hockey team, Top Prospects Goaltending, Hockey Canada; Gina Kingsbury, skating coach with Hockey Canada; and Rick Jensen, presenting about performance mindset.

Following skills camp, main camp will get underway, which includes 12 ice times, fitness testing, video sessions, meetings and presentations with Ice hockey operations personnel and a team barbecue with players, parents, billets and staff.

In years past, a Training Camp Showcase usually concludes camp and further details for that event will be released in the near future, according to the team.

NOTES: At least one member of the Kootenay Ice is getting some summer hockey experience on the international stage as Peyton Krebs is representing Canada at the U-18 HlinkaGretzky Cup in Alberta this week. In two games so far in the tournament, Krebs has tallied two goals and four points while playing alongside Cranbrook product Bowen Byram, a defenceman with the Vancouver Giants.