ICE make six-player trade with the Red Deer Rebels

The Kootenay ICE have traded Cam Hausinger and Brett Davis to the Red Deer Rebels in exchange for four forwards and draft picks.

In exchange, the ICE have acquired forwards River Fahey, Austin Schellenberg, Justin Svenson, Chase Bertholet. As well they received a 2019 first, third and sixth round draft picks, 2020 second round draft pick and a conditional 2022 third round draft pick.

“We are excited to welcome Chase, Justin, River and Austin to our organization,” said Matt Cockell, president and general manager. “Cam and Brett have been great players for the ICE and ambassadors int he community, we wish them well in Red Deer.”

Fahey is in his first full season in the WHL and has one assist in 21 games this season. The Campbell River. B.C. native was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft.

Schellenberg is in his second season of the WHL and has one goal and five assists in 19 games.

Svenson has played in 19 games with Rebels but has not recorded a point. He has spent most of the year with the Swan Valley Stampeders in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League.

Bertholet was selected in the fifth round of the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft and has yet to play a WHL game. Currently playing for the Prince Albert Mintos in the Saskatchewan Midget Hockey League he has five goals and 11 assists.

The ICE will be losing Hausinger who was injured against the Prince Albert Raiders on Nov. 24 who has eight goals, nine assists on the season and Davis who has seven goals, 12 assists for 19 points in the 2018-19 season so far.