ICE lost 5-2 to visiting Edmonton Oil Kings

The Kootenay ICE looked to get a win against the hot Edmonton Oil Kings at Western Financial Place.

The Oil Kings were too much for the ICE to handle and was able to take a 5-2 victory over the home team.

“It was a game that I think was there for the taking,” said head coach James Patrick.

“How we handed them the third and fourth goals after we got back into the game was pretty disappointing. When the game was in the crunch areas they had more desperation than us.”

Less than three minutes into the first Oil Kings rookie Tyler Horstmann got his first goal in his first game to take the lead.

The ICE couldn’t escape the first without another goal by the Oil Kings, this time top forward Trey Fix-Wolansky scored his 12th goal of the season.

With a powerplay coming into the second period, the ICE was able to capitalize on it and cut the Oil Kings lead in half. Martin Bodak was able to get one to squeak past Dylan Myskiw.

After some back and forth play, Jaeger White, scored his 11th goal of the season to tie the game up.

With 59 seconds left in the second period, the Oil Kings took back the lead with a goal by Liam Keeler.

“They are a pretty solid team,” said defenceman Nolan Orzeck.

“They have four lines that can all skate and all score goals, but we need to execute more, get out of the zone, be better defensively, strong on pucks and it could go a different way every time.”

The ICE came hard in the third period against the Oil Kings, but with excellent goaltending from Myskiw, they were unable to tie the game.

Oil Kings were able to add to their lead with a goal by Quinn Benjafield that got past Duncan McGovern to make it 4-2.

“We just weren’t willing to show some desperation and compete hard enough to get the puck out of the zone when we have been stuck in our zone for a little while,” said Patrick.

Brett Kemp got the empty net goal to make the final 5-2 Oil Kings.

“I don’t think they are any better than us, we just have to play our game and our system and be harder to play against. I think they won the battles tonight and next game you have to come out and be better against them for sure,” said forward Peyton Krebs.

The ICE will take on the Saskatoon Blades at Western Financial Place at 7 p.m.

Previous story
Horvat has 4 points as Canucks thump Bruins 8-5
Next story
B.C. Lions look to be first-ever crossover team to win Grey Cup

Just Posted

ICE lost 5-2 to visiting Edmonton Oil Kings

The Kootenay ICE looked to get a win against the hot Edmonton… Continue reading

RDEK chair and vice-chair elected

Rob Gay will continue as chair, Clara Reinhardt as vice-chair

Remembrance Day: Harry Ruppel’s remarkable life at sea

Few people in Cranbrook have known the sea as well as Harry… Continue reading

New local comedy sketch group debuts new show

Comedy Circus Collective is a new troupe made up of local actors and comedians.

Cranbrook Eagles fight in Portland, lose in decisions

Three Cranbrook Eagles boxers were on the ropes at the Red Shield… Continue reading

VIDEO: What you need to know about the pro-rep debate

Legislative reporter doesn’t expect results by end of 2018

A message from the midterms? Not really

I know, I know. This is Canada and I should be concerned… Continue reading

Ice-making company fined $350,000 after fish killed in B.C. creek

An ammonia solution purged from the equipment ended up in Surrey’s storm sewer system

‘A surreal moment’: Hockey Hall of Fame class get their rings

Goalie Martin Brodeur, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, winger Martin St. Louis among inductees

‘Cool, poppin’, turnt right up’: B.C. Liberals take crack at ‘hip’ lingo

Oldest MLA to be elected in B.C. makes jabs at John Horgan’s performance in electoral reform debate

Meet ‘Ceph’, the baby octopus named after Seth Rogen

Winner surfaces in Vancouver Aqarium’s naming contest

New gas plants should pay carbon levy on all emissions by 2030, advocates say

Climate-change advocates want natural-gas power plants have to pay a price for greenhouse-gas emissions

Walk-in doctors across B.C. want equal pay

The Walk-In Clinics of BC Association met Friday for its annual general meeting

Alleged white supremacist joins Maxime Bernier’s party

Adam Strashok was disavowed by UCP and federal Tories

Most Read