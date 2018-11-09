ICE lost 5-2 to visiting Edmonton Oil Kings

The Kootenay ICE looked to get a win against the hot Edmonton Oil Kings at Western Financial Place.

The Oil Kings were too much for the ICE to handle and was able to take a 5-2 victory over the home team.

“It was a game that I think was there for the taking,” said head coach James Patrick.

“How we handed them the third and fourth goals after we got back into the game was pretty disappointing. When the game was in the crunch areas they had more desperation than us.”

Less than three minutes into the first Oil Kings rookie Tyler Horstmann got his first goal in his first game to take the lead.

The ICE couldn’t escape the first without another goal by the Oil Kings, this time top forward Trey Fix-Wolansky scored his 12th goal of the season.

With a powerplay coming into the second period, the ICE was able to capitalize on it and cut the Oil Kings lead in half. Martin Bodak was able to get one to squeak past Dylan Myskiw.

After some back and forth play, Jaeger White, scored his 11th goal of the season to tie the game up.

With 59 seconds left in the second period, the Oil Kings took back the lead with a goal by Liam Keeler.

“They are a pretty solid team,” said defenceman Nolan Orzeck.

“They have four lines that can all skate and all score goals, but we need to execute more, get out of the zone, be better defensively, strong on pucks and it could go a different way every time.”

The ICE came hard in the third period against the Oil Kings, but with excellent goaltending from Myskiw, they were unable to tie the game.

Oil Kings were able to add to their lead with a goal by Quinn Benjafield that got past Duncan McGovern to make it 4-2.

“We just weren’t willing to show some desperation and compete hard enough to get the puck out of the zone when we have been stuck in our zone for a little while,” said Patrick.

Brett Kemp got the empty net goal to make the final 5-2 Oil Kings.

“I don’t think they are any better than us, we just have to play our game and our system and be harder to play against. I think they won the battles tonight and next game you have to come out and be better against them for sure,” said forward Peyton Krebs.

The ICE will take on the Saskatoon Blades at Western Financial Place at 7 p.m.