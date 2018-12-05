ICE lose in OT to Hurricanes

The Kootenay ICE looked to snap their nine-game losing streak against the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

The ICE were able to get a point from the game but ultimately lost in overtime 3-2.

“I feel really bad for our guys because they poured their hearts out into the game. I thought we played very similar in effort – we really competed. I thought we gave all we had,” said head coach James Patrick.

This loss is now the 10th straight coming out on the losing end.

“We want to win real bad you can feel the hurt in the dressing room after, but their effort was outstanding,” said Patrick.

This was the first game back at Western Financial Place since the blockbuster trade with the Red Deer Rebels. River Fahey and Austin Schellenberg would get their first taste of home ice action as part of the Kootenay team.

Going on the early powerplay less than halfway through the first the ICE couldn’t get a good look to get the puck past Reece Klassen.

Just as the Hurricanes killed off the penalty Alex Cotton would walk in and get the first goal against Jesse Makaj.

Going into the second period the ICE were down 1-0, but a minute and a half into the period Cole Muir was able to squeak one past the Hurricanes to tie it up.

“I tried to dangle the guy and get it on the other side but I beat him to the puck and wrapped it five-hole. I was surprised it went in,” said Muir about his goal.

The ICE got the lead 13 minutes into the second, with a goal from Jakin Smallwood. It was the first lead the ICE has have had in the last seven games.

It wouldn’t last after a weird bounce off of the glass Jake Leschyshyn got the goal to tie it up 2-2.

After a scoreless third period, the game went to overtime.

The Hurricanes came out on the winning side as Dylan Cozens got the winning goal.

Peyton Krebs was kept off the score sheet all night, but he had many chances throughout the whole night.

“He dominated that game. On a normal night, he gets three or four points off a game like that. He had partial breakaways, he set up guys … I thought the whole line played really well led by Peyton,” said Patrick.

The ICE will be on the road again when they face the Spokane Chiefs on Dec. 8.

“We have to finish our chances,” said Smallwood. “We just have to bury and bare down.”

The ICE will be back at Western Financial Place on Dec. 11 against the Kelowna Rockets. Puck drop is 7 p.m.