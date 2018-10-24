Ice forward to represent Canada in World Under-17 Hockey Challange

Connor McClennon will get to help one of three Canadian teams fight for gold at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

The Kootenay Ice forward will head to New Brunswick with 65 other Canadian players for the beginning of November to take part in the tournament.

“It’s a big honour. There are a lot of great players in the country, so to be named to the top 66 it’s pretty special,” he said.

In July, McClennon was invited to the development camp along with 110 other players.

“I worked really hard over the summer, and I really prepared for the camp. I went there in really good physical shape and I just tried to show my speed and skill when I got the chance,” he said about why he stood out.

What separated him from the other 110 players McClennon says was his drive.

“I really wanted to be there,” he said. “In the games, I tried to use my speed and work ethic to try and earn a spot.”

With the tournament in a couple of weeks, McClennon has been busy getting prepared.

“I’ve been continuing to work hard after practice and at practice. Just trying to get better and prepare for the camp,” he said.

McClennon, who is in his first full season with the Kootenay Ice was drafted second overall in the WHL Bantam Draft. In 15 games played in the WHL, he has two goals and four assists for six points.

“I just want to bring my positive attitude, and I’ll try to bring whatever the coach asks me to do, whether it’s on the power play or penalty kill. I’m open to playing all situations, but I think I’ll bring some speed and work ethic to the team,” he explained.

More than 1,700 NHL draft picks have taken part in the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, including Alexander Ovechkin, Connor McDavid, and Auston Matthews.

“It’s pretty special, especially when guys like that have played in the tournament. So, to be selected to it, it’s pretty special,” said McClennon.

The tournament will take place Nov. 3-10 in Saint John and Quispamsis, N.B.

Previous story
Red Sox beat Dodgers 8-4 in Game 1 of World Series

Just Posted

Local Muay Thai fighters head to national, international competitions

A pair of Cranbrook martial artists are heading off to big stages… Continue reading

Know it All entertainment listings

In the Gallery at Centre 64 Up next in the ghallery, A… Continue reading

Ice trade Taphorn brothers, get Nick Bowman and draft pick

Keenan and Kaeden Taphorn have been traded to the Moose Jaw Warriors.… Continue reading

Committee calls for Town Hall meeting to deal with Ice “relocation” story

Green Bay Committee will address Winnipeg Free Press story, also launch ‘Reach Out’ season ticket campaign

College hosting open house

COTR throwing open it’s doors to showcase programs for prospective students

‘She’s charging. Oh God’: Mama grizzly runs at B.C. man armed with shotgun

People online were quick to question – and defend – a man’s decision to shoot a grizzly bear charging him on a Bella Coola front yard

Red Sox beat Dodgers 8-4 in Game 1 of World Series

Benintendi has 4 hits as Boston cruises at Fenway

Canada announces $20M fund for women entrepreneurs

New federal program will provide up to $100,000 for female business owners to grow their operations

Vancouver Island man claims falling ice smashed his truck windshield

Man discovered volleyball-sized chunk ice on his truck Saturday, near Nanaimo, B.C.

B.C. veteran combats PTSD in the ring and on the farm

Cam Tetrault is a valuable contributor at Quesnel’s Two Rivers Boxing Club

B.C. vegan butcher to appear on Dragons’ Den

Victoria’s Very Good Butchers will star in Nov. 29 episode

Fast ferries from B.C. spotted in Egypt

Controversial aluminum BC Ferries vessels ’big white elephants covered in dust,’ eyewitness says

Canadian troops, families take shelter in hotel after Florida hurricane

Most of the Canadians were evacuated from the military base before Hurricane Michael

B.C. jury trial hears police-sting audio of man accused of killing girl, 12

Garry Handlen has pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder of Monica Jack on May 6, 1978.

Most Read