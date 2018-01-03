Ice forward Peyton Krebs named ‘WHL Rookie of the Month’

16-year-old sensation honoured by league for outstanding play during the month of December

The Western Hockey League announced today that Kootenay Ice forward Peyton Krebs has been named the WHL Rookie of the Month for December 2017.

The outstanding 16-year-old from Okotoks, Alberta recorded 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 10 games during the month of December, leading the Ice to a 6-3-1-0 record.

The first overall pick from the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft had two separate point streaks during the month. He tied a season-high with a four-game point streak between December 5 and 16, tallying six points and later in the month, he put together a three-game point streak between December 27 and December 30, picking up five points.

Krebs currently leads the Ice this season with 33 points (nine goals and 24 assists) in 34 games, leading all WHL rookies in both points and assists.

