Ice fall 7-4 to Chiefs

Spokane builds up early lead, Kootenay comeback falls short

Despite a late rally, a Kootenay Ice comeback fell short against the Spokane Chiefs with a 7-4 loss on Friday night at Western Financial Place.

Spokane scored three unanswered goals from Riley Woods, Eli Hummock and Jake McGrew before Brett Davis put the Ice on the board in the second period.

“We can’t dig ourselves a hole; you can’t expect to win games when you let in five goals, let alone seven, so it’s something we’ve got to clean up, mistakes that are costing us big.” said Ice forward Cam Hausinger. “We bring a couple of those back and it’s a different game.”

The Chiefs tallied twice more on efforts from Adam Beckman and Matt Leduc for a four goal lead early in the third period.

Kootenay’s offence came to life, sparking a desperate comeback.

Brad Ginnell got the ball rolling for his first goal of the season, followed by Nolan Orzeck, who got a timely deflection off his skate from a centring pass. Davis earned his second of the night on the powerplay with just under three minutes left in the game.

However Luke Toporowski and McGrew sealed the deal with empty net goals for Spokane to secure the win.

Ice goaltender Duncan McGovern made 25 saves in defeat, while Kootenay put 28 shots on Chiefs’ netminder Dawson Weatherill.

The Ice will hit the road for their first excursion of the regular season, heading down for a rematch against the Chiefs in Spokane Saturday night.

Previous story
Toronto Raptors gear up for Vancouver game

Just Posted

Ice fall 7-4 to Chiefs

Spokane builds up early lead, Kootenay comeback falls short

Ministry of Agriculture increases funding to B.C. 4-H Club

Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham visited the local 4-H club at the… Continue reading

Construction values soaring: City

Growth led by residential, industrial development, according to top administration official

Stetski calls on feds to address housing, homelessness

Kootenay Columbia MP says housing should be treated as a human right.

Avalanche men’s volleyball team head into preseason tournament

The College of the Rockies Avalanche men’s volleyball team has a preseason… Continue reading

VIDEO: How to budget for groceries in Canada

Finance experts offer tips on how to hit budget goals when it comes to buying groceries

Wearing Orange to Remember and Act

Yme Woensdregt This Sunday, September 30, is Orange Shirt Day. Why orange?… Continue reading

Toronto Raptors gear up for Vancouver game

Lowry and newcomer Leonard developing chemistry in training camp

Latest U.S. NAFTA deadline not firm

Political pressure is mounting on Canada to join a new North American Free Trade Agreement

B.C. Interior First Nation government and province sign moose co-management agreement

The Tsihqo’tin National Government will not attempt to ban the limited-entry moose hunt in 2018, Chief Joe Alphonse confirmed

New ICBC rate structure moves ahead

NDP’s model aims to shift costs to those most at risk of crashes

UPDATED: Nearly 200 B.C. pastors launch anti-SOGI campaign

They call themselves the West Coast Christian Accord and are asking the province to pull the course.

B.C. man’s dealings in drugs and the dark web brought to light

Operation Darkness Falls results in arrest of prolific dark net Fentanyl vendors, including one from Kelowna.

Senator confronted by angry protester, calls for delay on key Kavanaugh vote

U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to be on his best behaviour Friday

Most Read