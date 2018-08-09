Ice announce Training Camp Showcase

The Kimberley Civic Centre will host the Kootenay Ice Training Camp Showcase for the second straight year starting at 7 p.m. on Wed, Aug. 29.

The event caps off training camp and showcases returning Ice veterans and top prospects for the organiation.

Rosters have yet to be selected but high end prospects that could be featured include Carson Lambos, the second overall pick from the 2018 WHL Batnam Draft, along with Connor McClennon, who was selected in the same draft spot in 2017.

“Kimberley and Cranbrook have many things in common, including a passion for hockey,” said Don McCormick, Mayor of Kimberley. “The 2018 Training Camp Showcase is a fun way to start a new season and an opportunity for more Kimberley fans to experience a home ICE game.”

Additionally, Kimberley Dynamiters bench boss Derek Stuart will serve as a guest coach for one of the teams.

“The atmosphere in Kimberley last year was fantastic for our players and we are excited to be back in Kimberley building on our tremendous partnership with the Dynamiters and Kimberley Minor Hockey,” said Matt Cockell, President and General Manager. “This is a very important game in our evaluation process and a great chance for our fans to see our top prospects.”

Ticket sales from the Training Camp Showcase will go towards the Ice Education Fund, while 100 per cent of the 50/50 proceeds will go towards Kimberley Minor Hockey.

The Ice also announced the continuation of their partnership with the Kimberley Dynamiters that began in mid-2017.

The Nitros hosted the Training Camp showcase last year that drew 700 fans, while Ice hockey operations staff and players skated with a number of different teams with Kimberley Minor Hockey during the season.

The partnership also included a 15 per cent discount on individual tickets for the season ticket holders of both fanbases.

“We are very excited to continue our partnership with the ICE again this season,” explained Derek Stuart, General Manager and Head Coach of the Dynamiters. “To have a working relationship where both teams are helping each other benefits everyone, especially the fans and minor hockey kids in the area.”

The Kootenay Ice also announced a promotion with The Brick specific to the showcase event and beyond.

The team is making a one-time offer for those who purcahse Training Camp Showcase tickets to be eligible for early-bird season ticket rates for the 2018/19 season. The offer is valid till Sept. 15, with only one ticket stub per person allowed.

Additionally, the team annouced a partnership with The Brick, which is sponsoring the Training Camp Showcase and is also the presenting sponsor of the Community Group of the Game. As part of the sponsorship, the Brick donated 340 tickets that will go towards hosting community groups during home game.s

“On behalf of the staff and ownership group of The Brick Cranbrook, I am very excited to announce our new partnership with the Kootenay ICE in presentation of the 2018 Training Camp Showcase,” said Shari Reid, General Manager of The Brick Cranbrook. “The East Kootenay benefits greatly from having a WHL team both economically and socially while bringing the community together to support the up and coming hockey talent. We look forward to Wednesday, August 29 as The Brick Cranbrook and the Kootenay ICE present the 2018 Training Camp Showcase where the final prospects vie for a spot on this year’s team.”

Additionally, The Brick is teaming up with the Ice for the Community Group of the Game for the second straight season.

“The Brick in Cranbrook is a locally owned, nationally priced store that along with the Kootenay ICE is proud to recognize some of the wonderful community groups that help this wonderful city remain a community,” said Desmond Derosier, Chief Operating Officer of The Brick in Cranbrook.

Community groups can apply to become the Ice Community Gorup of the Game by filling out a form on the team website.

The proceeds from all Training Camp Showcase sales will go towards the ICE Education Fund, which helps support ICE player’s post-secondary education.

One-hundred percent of the net proceeds from the 50/50 will go towards Kimberley Minor Hockey.

Training Camp Showcase tickets will be on sale starting Aug. 11 at the Ice Gear Store at Western Financial Place, The Brick in Cranbrook and the Centex in Kimberley. Prices are $10 for adults and $5 for children (taxes for both included). Tickets can also be purchased online.

Fans who purchase their tickets at The Brick will have their name automatically entered into a draw for a chance to take part in The Brick’s Shoot-To-Win contest, which takes place during one of the Training Camp Showcase intermissions. Those who purchased tickets elsewhere can also visit The Brick and have their name entered into the draw.