Ice announce series of ‘Can’t Miss’ game promotions

The Kootenay ICE Hockey Club is excited to announce a preliminary list of confirmed, can’t miss game promotions for the 2018-19 season.

More special promo games will be announced at a later date.

The list can be found below:

• September 22, 2018 – ICE vs Calgary – Home Opener presented by Silverado Industries. The first 1,000 fans through the door will receive a Thunderstick.

• September 28, 2018 – ICE v Spokane – Fridge Magnet Giveaway presented by Canadian 2-for-1 Pizza. The first 2,000 fans through the door will receive a Kootenay ICE Fridge Magnet.

• October 8, 2018 – ICE vs Medicine Hat – Kimberley Dynamiters Recognition Game. This game features a special 4 p.m. puck drop. On this day, the ICE will celebrate the 2017-18 KIJHL Champion Kimberley Dynamiters and welcome the 2018-19 team in a special celebration.

• October 12, 2018 – ICE vs Regina – Wilderness Camo Jersey Night presented by Silverado Industries. During this game, the ICE will wear special collector camo theme jerseys.

• October 28, 2018 – ICE vs Red Deer – Halloween Funday Game presented by Ktunaxa Nation. Fans can expect Painted Frog face painters, the Jo McKinstrie REK photo booth and an Autograph Alley presented by Tim Hortons. For this special game, fans will be encouraged to wear their best Halloween costume. This game has a 4 p.m. start time.

• November 16, 2018 – ICE vs Calgary – Cranbrook Colts Jon Klemm Bobblehead Night presented by KD Electric. One-thousand fans will receive a Jon Klemm bobblehead. Also, the ICE will be wearing their special Cranbrook Colts third jersey for the first time.

• November 23, 2018 – ICE vs Red Deer – Food Drive Night presented by Cranbrook Dodge. For the second consecutive season, fans will be encouraged to bring cash and non-perishable food items and place them into bins at Western Financial Place. All donated money and items will go towards the Cranbrook Food Bank.

• December 14, 2018 – ICE vs Kamloops – Teddy Bear Toss Night presented by A&W. Fans will be encouraged to bring teddy bears wrapped in a plastic bag, and when the ICE score, the bears will be thrown onto the playing surface. All donated bears will go to local charities.

• December 31, 2018 – ICE vs Victoria – New Year’s Eve Celebration presented by Pacific Coastal Airlines

• This game has a special 4 p.m. start time. Pacific Coastal Airlines will be giving away an exciting travel package during this game. The ICE will also be wearing their Cranbrook Colts third jersey.

• January 26, 2019 – ICE vs Prince Albert – Pink the Rink Be A Superhero Anti-Bully Game presented by Western Financial Group. Fans will be encouraged to wear pink or a superhero costume in support of anti-bullying. In addition, the ICE will be wearing pink the rink superhero jerseys.

• February 15, 2019 – ICE vs Saskatoon – Parent/ Billet Recognition Night presented by Portfolio Strategies. As part of parents weekend, the Kootenay ICE will recognize and thank the parents and billets that are part of the organization.

• March 15, 2019 – ICE vs Medicine Hat – Fan Appreciation Game. On this night, the ICE will thank throughout the season. The ICE will also be wearing their Cranbrook Colts third jersey for the final time this season and those jerseys will be auctioned off during the game. The auction will be in support of the ICE Education Fund.

Rain check nights

If a 2018-19 Kootenay ICE Season Seat Holder misses a game, that ticket can be exchanged on one of five Rain Check Nights.

Rain Check Nights for the 2018-19 season are as follows:

Wed, Oct. 24,vs Brandon

The only valid tickets are for ICE home games between September 22 and October 24.

Wed, Nov. 28, vs Moose Jaw

The only valid tickets are for ICE home games between October 26 and November 28.

Tues, Dec. 11, vs Kelowna

The only valid tickets are for ICE home games between November 30 and December 11.

Wed, Feb. 6 vs Medicine Hat

The only valid tickets are for ICE home games between December 14 and February 6.

Tues, March 5, vs Brandon

The only valid tickets are for ICE home games between February 8 and March 5.

Purchase your 2018-19 season seats today. They are available at the ICE Gear Store at Western Financial Place, by calling 250-417-0322 or online at www.ICEcountry.ca.