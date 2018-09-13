Ice alum, local business donate season tickets

A Kootenay Ice alum has donated 374 youth tickets for the upcoming season, which the club has matched so that an adult can accompany each student to the game.

Adam Cracknell, who has carved out a career in professional hockey after playing four years with the Ice in the early 2000s, announced the donation, which will combine one adult and one youth season ticket booklet to be distributed to each elementary school in Cranbrook.

Individual schools and staff can distribute the tickets how they see fit.

“[The program] was well-received last year, the kids seemed to have a lot of fun and I kept getting updates throughout the season,” said Adam Cracknell. “[We’re] just excited to keep doing it again this year and keep kids interested in hockey and also bring their parents to the games.”

Kootenay Christian Academy was one school that benefitted from Cracknell’s donation last year.

“Kootenay Christian Academy was blessed by the set of season tickets last year (one child, one adult). Thank you to Adam Cracknell,” said Wendy Zurrin, Principal at Kootenay Christian Academy. “Our school runs a “Caught you Caring” program where students are recognized for caring, thoughtful behaviour. Each month these students were awarded with tickets to the upcoming hockey games. Parents were thrilled to be able to enjoy a game with their student.”

Matt Cockell, Ice President and General Manager, thanked Adam Cracknell and his family for their incredible generosity.

“Having Alumni that continue to be engaged in the community really speaks to the experience they had playing for the ICE and living in Cranbrook,” said Cockell. “We are thankful to Adam for his generosity and community leadership.”

Junior Builder Program presented by New Dawn Developments

New Dawn Developments has partnered with the Kootenay Ice to donate 544 tickets for families to attend home games and also announced the Ice Junior Builder Program.

The program provides junior builders in the community an opportunity to attend a game free of charge by applying online.

Courtesy of New Dawn Developments, each successful applicant will also get a player visit following the game. The successful applicants will be contacted by an Ice staff member by email to select the home game and coordinate ticket pick up.

“The Ice have a stated goal of engaging youth and families,” said Chad Jensen, President of New Dawn Developments. “The Ice Junior Builder Program is a great way for New Dawn to encourage and celebrate future junior builders in our community.”

“We are very thankful to New Dawn Developments for their support and investment in this community engagement program,” said Raylin Kirsch, Vice President. “Being able to host youth and families is very rewarding for all involved.”