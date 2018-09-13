Ice alum, local business donate season tickets

Adam Cracknell donates 374 tickets, New Dawn Developments donates 544 tickets.

A Kootenay Ice alum has donated 374 youth tickets for the upcoming season, which the club has matched so that an adult can accompany each student to the game.

Adam Cracknell, who has carved out a career in professional hockey after playing four years with the Ice in the early 2000s, announced the donation, which will combine one adult and one youth season ticket booklet to be distributed to each elementary school in Cranbrook.

Individual schools and staff can distribute the tickets how they see fit.

“[The program] was well-received last year, the kids seemed to have a lot of fun and I kept getting updates throughout the season,” said Adam Cracknell. “[We’re] just excited to keep doing it again this year and keep kids interested in hockey and also bring their parents to the games.”

Kootenay Christian Academy was one school that benefitted from Cracknell’s donation last year.

“Kootenay Christian Academy was blessed by the set of season tickets last year (one child, one adult). Thank you to Adam Cracknell,” said Wendy Zurrin, Principal at Kootenay Christian Academy. “Our school runs a “Caught you Caring” program where students are recognized for caring, thoughtful behaviour. Each month these students were awarded with tickets to the upcoming hockey games. Parents were thrilled to be able to enjoy a game with their student.”

Matt Cockell, Ice President and General Manager, thanked Adam Cracknell and his family for their incredible generosity.

“Having Alumni that continue to be engaged in the community really speaks to the experience they had playing for the ICE and living in Cranbrook,” said Cockell. “We are thankful to Adam for his generosity and community leadership.”

Junior Builder Program presented by New Dawn Developments

New Dawn Developments has partnered with the Kootenay Ice to donate 544 tickets for families to attend home games and also announced the Ice Junior Builder Program.

The program provides junior builders in the community an opportunity to attend a game free of charge by applying online.

Courtesy of New Dawn Developments, each successful applicant will also get a player visit following the game. The successful applicants will be contacted by an Ice staff member by email to select the home game and coordinate ticket pick up.

“The Ice have a stated goal of engaging youth and families,” said Chad Jensen, President of New Dawn Developments. “The Ice Junior Builder Program is a great way for New Dawn to encourage and celebrate future junior builders in our community.”

“We are very thankful to New Dawn Developments for their support and investment in this community engagement program,” said Raylin Kirsch, Vice President. “Being able to host youth and families is very rewarding for all involved.”

Previous story
Kimberley, Cranbrook celebrate Games arrival with opening ceremony
Next story
Humboldt Broncos player joins his hometown Saskatoon Blades as coaching assistant

Just Posted

Campfire ban lifted across Kootenays

Campfires will be permitted, but open burning restrictions still apply

COTR replaces disc golf baskets, allows local club to auction five

Money raised from auction will fund upcoming provincial tournament

Ice alum, local business donate season tickets

Adam Cracknell donates 374 tickets, New Dawn Developments donates 544 tickets.

Photos from the Games, Day Two

Images of the 2018 Kimberley Cranbrook 55+ Games on Day 2, Thursday,… Continue reading

Kimberley, Cranbrook celebrate Games arrival with opening ceremony

With a day of competition under its belt, the 2018 55+BC Games… Continue reading

Goodbye summer: Snow expected along some B.C. highways

Highway 97 near 100 Mile House, Clinton and Coquihalla Highway forecast to see cold front move in

Canadian Armed Forces stepping back from B.C. wildfires

B.C. government says no longer a need for the troops to assist with wildfire mop-up and security

B.C. communities call for wildfire prevention help

Tax, insurance cuts proposed for private land ‘fire smart’ efforts

Wind and rain from Hurricane Florence’s leading edge lash Carolinas

Forecasters warn that the widening storm — and its likelihood of lingering around the coast day after day — will bring seawater surging onto land and torrential downpours.

Humboldt Broncos player joins his hometown Saskatoon Blades as coaching assistant

One of the Humboldt Broncos hockey players injured in a bus crash that killed 16 people has joined his hometown Western Hockey League team as an assistant to the coaches.

Vancouver Park Board considers motion to identify, recognize First Nation names

The name of Vancouver’s Stanley Park may be up for debate as the city’s park board confronts its colonial past and pursues reconciliation.

B.C. drug users offered withdrawal medication similar to version yanked in 2014

Nearly 18,000 people were switched from methadone to Methadose in 2014.

All 20 First Nations sign Coastal GasLink pipeline agreement

The proposed 670 km pipeline would deliver natural gas to Kitimat’s LNG Canada facility

B.C. cities want mandated business licences for short-term rentals

Enforcing local bylaws is ‘expensive and onerous’

Most Read