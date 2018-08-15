Ice add overage forward from Tigers

Kootenay sends conditional draft pick to Medicine Hat for Jaeger White

The Kootenay Ice landed overage forward Jaeger White from the Medicine Hat Tigers in exchange for a conditional draft pick on Tuesday.

White tallied 10 goals and 24 assists in 68 games with the Tabbies last year while playing for his hometown WHL team.

“Jaeger will provide experience, skill and depth to our forward group,” said Matt Cockell, Ice President and General Manager.

Last year was a career year for White, who has collected 15 goals and 39 assists over three seasons and 152 games in the WHL.

White came into the league as a fourth-round pick at 72 overall for the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the 2013 WHL Bantam Draft.

The Kootenay Ice are set to get down to business next week with a skills camp on Aug. 25, before moving into main training camp on Aug. 27.

Training camp will conclude with the annual Training Camp Showcase game at the Kimberley Civic Centre on Aug. 29, featuring returning veteran players and the club’s top prospects.

