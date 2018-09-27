Ice add forward in deal with Oil Kings

The Kootenay Ice bolstered their forward ranks, acquiring Brendan Semchuk from the Edmonton Oil Kings in exchange for a conditional 2020 fourth round draft pick.

Semchuk is a former 10th overall WHL Bantam Draft selection by the Vancouver Giants in 2014, but was sent to the Oil Kings in a trade deadline deal last January.

Between the two teams last year, Semchuk collected 12 goals and 26 points in 49 regular season games. Over his WHL career, he has appeared in 145 games, with 21 goals and 27 assists.

“Brendan is a player that brings experience, speed and skill to our forward group,” said Matt Cockell, Ice president and general manager.