ICE acquire Marco Creta from Pats for Blake Allan

Kootenay ICE are making some trades leading up to the 2019 WHL trade deadline.

Marco Creta has been traded to the Kootenay ICE in exchange for Blake Allan. Photo by Keith Hershmiller.

The Kootenay ICE have been busy with a couple of trades this week, including acquiring defenceman Marco Creta from the Regina Pats.

In exchange, the ICE are parting with forward Blake Allan, who has three assists in 31 games this season.

Creta, a Manitoba native, has played in 33 games with the Pats this season and has two goals and seven assists for nine points. Over 66 Western Hockey League regular season games he has three goals and 11 assists for 14 points.

The ICE also made a trade Jan. 2 with the Tri-City Americans. The team acquired a 2021 sixth-round draft pick in return for the rights to forward Nick Bowman.

Bowman had only played in 10 games with the ICE after being traded from the Moose Jaw Warriors for Keenan and Kaeden Taphorn.

The trade deadline for the WHL is Jan. 10.