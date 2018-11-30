Rockets’ Jack Cowell battles off an Everett defender. Photo: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

ICE acquire Jack Cowell from Rockets

The Kootenay ICE has had a busy Friday night acquiring Jack Cowell from the Kelowna Rockets for a 2020 third round WHL Bantam Draft pick.

The Winnipeg native has 16 goals, 25 assists for 51 points in 156 regular WHL games. In the 2018-19 season, he has played 26 games and registered two goals and three assists for five points.

“We are excited to add Jack to our forward group,” said Matt Cockell, president and general manager. “Cowell is a versatile experience forward that will help our group immediately.”

This comes on the same day the ICE made a six-player trade with the Red Deer Rebels.

