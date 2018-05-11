Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos, is shown in Humboldt, Sask., on Saturday, April 7, 2018. The Humboldt Broncos hockey club says they will have a team ready to hit the ice for the 2018-19 season. In a news release, they say they in the process of recruiting a head coach and general manager to replace Darcy Haugen.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

Humboldt Broncos to return to ice for 2018-19 hockey season

The club said in a news release Friday that it’s recruiting a head coach and general manager

The Humboldt Broncos hockey club says a team will be ready to hit the ice in time for the 2018-19 Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League season.

The club said in a news release Friday that it’s recruiting a head coach and general manager to replace Darcy Haugan.

Haugan was one of 16 people killed April 6 when the team’s bus and a semi-trailer collided in rural Saskatchewan. Thirteen players were injured.

READ MORE: Stories of 16 killed in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

“Darcy Haugan was selfless, inspirational and motivating, building up his players to be great ambassadors and role models both on the ice and in the community,” said team president Kevin Garinger.

“He took our team to new heights. It will be incredibly difficult to find someone that can rise to his standards.”

As the team recruits the next coach, 80 prospective players will be asked to an invite-only camp from May 25 to May 27 in Saskatoon. It’s not clear whether any of the injured players will return to the team for the upcoming season.

READ MORE: Organ donations spike after Humboldt tragedy

The Broncos said season tickets will also go on sale soon.

Anticipating high demand, team officials will make every effort to ensure current season-ticket holders get first right of refusal on their seats.

The world rallied around the team following the crash. More than $15 million was raised in a GoFundMe campaign for the survivors and the families of those killed.

People also showed support for the Broncos by putting hockey sticks on porches, wearing jerseys and memorial ribbons, and holding other fundraisers.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
COLUMN: Stanley Cup playoff conference-finals predictions

Just Posted

It happened this week in Cranbrook:1909

Week of May 6 – 12: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from… Continue reading

Man sentenced to 42 months in manslaughter case

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details.

Spring has Sprung: It’s the Season For Seuss

Wild Drama’s production of “Seussical” opens tonight, Thursday, May 10, runs through Sunday, May 13 at the Key City Theatre

Cranbrook Bandits baseball to begin year in Montana

‘A’ team kicking off 2018 at annual Libby Loggertown Wood Bat Classic, junior side in Mission Valley

Flying Bob Is Back!

Canada’s greatest unicycle-riding, high-wire-walking, gravity-defying magician, comedian and juggler works the Kootenay Children’s Festival Saturday, May 12, in Cranbrook

Students with Wild Drama set up the set for “Seussical”

Wild Drama students set up the set for “Seussical,” a musical extravaganza… Continue reading

Canadian pot growers say byproduct a wasted opportunity for industry

Advocates say almost half of all growth is tossed into the compost bin

Humboldt Broncos to return to ice for 2018-19 hockey season

The club said in a news release Friday that it’s recruiting a head coach and general manager

Hydro crews in B.C. help move ospreys evicted from nest

Ospreys in Greater Victoria tried to build their new nests on top of powerlines after Canada geese took over their home

B.C. town proposes homes with a place to park your plane

Residential development at the Princeton. B.C. airport could put town on the aviation map

Number of kids rushed to BC Children’s after fall from windows doubles

Fifteen kids were brought to BC Children’s Hospital from May-September 2017 after these falls

University under scrutiny over residential schools course taught by white prof

Only Indigenous people have the experience to teach ways they’ve been discriminated against: critics

Al Gore condemns Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion, sides with Horgan

Tar sands is considered a derogatory term by some for the oilsands in Alberta

UPDATE: Highway 3 near Keremeos open

Crowsnest Pass, about 14 kilometres west of Keremeos, remains closed Friday morning.

Most Read