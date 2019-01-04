Back Row: Assistant Coaches James Seney and Max Andrew, Caleb Manley, Ethan Doehle,Kalle Ericsson, Braden Trenchard, Aden Black, Jacob McDonaugh, Joshua Hampton, Brayden Vopat, Head Coach Roman Vopat, Kansys Seney, Tanner Watson Front Row: Reid Ambrosio, Josh Daly, Garrett Colten, Nate Murdoch, Nathan Andrew, Ryder Duczek, Liam Whalen, Nicholas Butler

Hornets end 2018 on high note

The Cranbrook Bantam hornets closed out 2018 winning the Merritt Bantam Rep Tournament.

For the Townsman

The Cranbrook Bantam Hornets went 4-1 in the Merritt Bantam Rep Tournament and battled their way to another first-place tournament win to finish off 2018.

The Hornets opened up with a 5-4 win over the host team, before taking an 11-3 win over Summerland and falling 3-2 to Winfield in their third game of the day to finish second overall in the five-team round robin.

They advanced to the final after a 9-0 victory over third-place Summerland and went on to defeat Winfield 9-7.

The Hornets, made up of players from Cranbrook and Kimberley, went into the Christmas break sitting at 18 wins, four losses and two ties.

Previous story
Canucks lose Pettersson to injury; fall 2-0 to Habs

Just Posted

Hornets end 2018 on high note

The Cranbrook Bantam hornets closed out 2018 winning the Merritt Bantam Rep Tournament.

Kootenay ICE take on Tigers, Chiefs, Giants

The ICE will play three games in three nights as they try to get in the win column.

Cranbrook’s most important five stories of 2018

I am not omniscient, but from where I sit I get a… Continue reading

ICE acquire Marco Creta from Pats for Blake Allan

Kootenay ICE are making some trades leading up to the 2019 WHL trade deadline.

Tristen Chernove named top Canadian para cyclist

The local cyclist was named Para Athlete of the Year by Canadian Cyclist.

VIDEO: Boy’s service dog bounced from B.C. trampoline park

A Maple Ridge woman says her brother’s certified service dog was refused entry. She took to social media.

Canucks lose Pettersson to injury; fall 2-0 to Habs

Carey Price makes 33 saves to earn shutout for Montreal

2019: The dawn of a golden age

Ah 2019, how we’ve longed for your arrival. Truly, we are entering… Continue reading

27-car freight train derailment near Field, B.C. under investigation: CP Rail

CP Rail says work crews have been sent to the site and the Transportation Safety Board is investigating

BC Lions’ staffer suspended for allegedly using fake Twitter account to slam rival

Director of player personnel and player development Torey Hunter has been suspended for 90 days

Vancouver home sales fall to lowest total since 2000

Detached homes’ benchmark price fell 7.8% from December 2017

B.C. mom, kid recover at home after carbon monoxide poisoning in car

Other child still in hospital after trio found unresponsive in Abbotsford on Boxing Day

New contract would force B.C. health authorities to hire new nurses or pay millions

Contract would hit budgets of hospitals operating without full contingent of nurses

B.C. astronomer explains importance of Chinese moon landing

Ken Tapping, astronomer at DRAO, discusses why astronauts are refocusing on moon exploration

Most Read