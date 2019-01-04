Hornets end 2018 on high note

For the Townsman

The Cranbrook Bantam Hornets went 4-1 in the Merritt Bantam Rep Tournament and battled their way to another first-place tournament win to finish off 2018.

The Hornets opened up with a 5-4 win over the host team, before taking an 11-3 win over Summerland and falling 3-2 to Winfield in their third game of the day to finish second overall in the five-team round robin.

They advanced to the final after a 9-0 victory over third-place Summerland and went on to defeat Winfield 9-7.

The Hornets, made up of players from Cranbrook and Kimberley, went into the Christmas break sitting at 18 wins, four losses and two ties.