Hornets champions in Lethbridge

The Cranbrook Bantam Hornets won against Lethbridge in overtime to get gold.

For the Townsman

The Cranbrook Bantam Hornets brought home gold this weekend after a win in the championship game versus Lethbridge.

The Hornets opened up the weekend with a convincing 10-0 win over Saskatoon, before tying Lethbridge and Blackfoot to finish first overall in the round robin heading into Sunday’s final.

The Hornets were up 3-2 with minutes left to go in the third when Lethbridge scored, forcing a sudden-death three-on-three overtime.

It took the Hornets less than two minutes to take the win as winger Nathan Andrew buried the puck and lifted the Hornets to a 4-3 victory.

The Hornets are back in action on home ice this weekend in a home and home series with Fernie.

Submitted by Loree Duczek

