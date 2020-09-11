Head pros from Kimberley, St. Eugene golf clubs win PGA of BC Regional Award

Regional recipients are now provincial finalists for 2020’s PGA of BC Awards

The PGA of BC announced their Regional Recipients of the 2020 PGA of BC Awards program on Sept. 10 and among the winners were Cindy Soukoroff, Head Professional at the St. Eugene Golf Resort and Casino and Simon Jones, Head Professional at the Kimberley Golf Club.

Soukoroff received the Davie Black Professional Development Award, while Jones won an Alvie Thompson Teacher of the Year Award.

“I think any time you win something like this is great because it’s nominated by your peers so, it means that you must be doing some of the right things for them to see some of the results,” Jones told the Bulletin. “I think it’s nice that your fellow golf professionals can see that which is awesome.”

Beyond the recognition from his fellow professional golfers, Jones said he’s just happy to be able to do something he enjoys for a living, witnessing and assisting people progress at the game of golf, whether it be beginners or advanced players.

“Just last week I had two people who had never played golf before in a lesson in the morning and then somebody in the afternoon who’s won quite a few amateur trophies. So it doesn’t matter what skill level, you still get a lot of enjoyment out of it. I think it’s just great that you can be honoured to do something that you actually enjoy doing.”

This is Jones’ fifth season at the Kimberley Golf Club. He does one-on-one lessons as well as group lessons and over the past few years the course has offered instruction to all the elementary students in the area.

“That’s been great, I think that’s given us some exposure as well,” he said.

And although their season had a slow start in May and June due to the pandemic, Jones said the Kimberley Golf Club’s numbers over the summer have been higher than they’ve perhaps ever seen.

“Myself and some pros were talking about it recently and this is probably the biggest jump we’ve seen in golf since Tiger Woods in the ‘90s,” Jones said. “It’s really gone up, I mean we’re sold out here three days in a row. We could probably sell tee times for Friday and Saturday twice over.”

He said the club has seen a huge increase in new people this year — lots of locals, but a lot of new faces they’ve never seen on the course before and Jones suspects this is due to golf’s ability to allow for the protocols of social distancing necessitated by COVID-19.

“I think that people have seen it as something safe to do, you’re outside, you’re in the fresh air, so I think that makes people feel better generally, especially if it’s sunny, the endorphins and everything — feeling good.”

The Club generally runs their season through until Canadian Thanksgiving, Jones said, so long as the weather cooperates.

“We’d certainly like go a little bit longer this year and try and give people some time that we lost in May, that would be great if we could, it’s all going to be slightly weather dependent. But Thanksgiving for sure and then hopefully a little bit longer if we can.”

The Regional Award recipients like Jones and Soukoroff were selected following an open nomination period and extensive deliberations by regional nomination committees, according to the PGA of BC press release.

Each recipient is now a provincial finalist for 2020’s PGA of BC Awards, the the winners to be announced in October. From there, eligible Provincial Award recipients will be put forward as the PGA of BC’s nominee for corresponding PGA of Canada national awards, where applicable.


paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool making NFL debut on Monday Night Football

Just Posted

BC Wildfire Service to conduct planned ignitions on Doctor Creek wildfire

Crews set for controlled burn that will help with containment on the southeast perimeter

It happened in 1913

Sept. 6 - 12:: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Head pros from Kimberley, St. Eugene golf clubs win PGA of BC Regional Award

Regional recipients are now provincial finalists for 2020’s PGA of BC Awards

Shypitka: Speculation about a fall election ‘troubling’ given ongoing pandemic

The Kootenay East MLA was re-appointed opposition critic for energy, mines and petroleum resources

Repairs underway for water valve break on Innes Ave.

The valve break is associated with the installation of water main along Innes Ave.

Smoky skies expected through weekend in B.C. as 29 large wildfires burn across U.S. border

Talbott Creek, Woodbury Creek and Doctor Creek fires in B.C. also causing haze

B.C. businesses owe $6.2 billion in deferred provincial tax payments

Student loan repayment, hotel tax among bills due in September

15 late summer heat records broken across B.C.

Heat advisories over, smoke bulletins still in effect

God is Love. Full Stop.

The gospel can be summarized in a single phrase …

Some vox populi to welcome the autumn

Hugs and Slugs

‘It’s been very, very tough’: B.C. chef echoes industry concerns of possible COVID re-closure

Food service sales crashed in April, dropping to $2.4 billion for the entire industry

Texas truck vandalized in Victoria causing thousands of dollars in damages

The owner of the truck was visiting his son, who just had a baby

Interior Health reports zero new cases of COVID-19 as province sets single-day record

Interior Health reported zero new cases on Thursday, leaving the region at 462 cases since the start of the pandemic

Plastic band removed from neck of Greater Victoria sea lion

Entanglement injuries in seals and sea lions a regular occurrence at Race Rocks Ecological Reserve

Most Read