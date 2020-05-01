Larry Walker Jr. at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City, the day after he, along with Derek Jeter, was elected to the baseball hall of fame. (National Baseball Hall of Fame)

Hall of Fame event cancelled, B.C.’s Larry Walker to wait one more year

Walker is to be inducted with Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, and Ted Simmons

Maple Ridge’s Larry Walker Jr. will have to wait at least one more year before he’s officially inducted into the U.S. National Baseball Hall of Fame.

In a statement published April 19, the Hall said its board of directors voted unanimously to cancel the 2020 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend events due to safety and health concerns associated with COVID-19.

Walker, 53, who had a 17 year career (1989-05) in the MLB playing with the Montreal Expos, Colorado Rockies, and St. Louis Cardinals is to be inducted with Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, and Ted Simmons.

RELATED: Maple Ridge’s Larry Walker Jr. gets voted into Cooperstown

Throughout his career, Walker earned five all-star appearances, and won seven Golden Gloves, three batting titles, as well as a National League MVP award in 1997.

“I fully understand and agree with the Board’s decision,” Walker said the announcement issued by the Hall of Fame. “It is most important to do the right thing for everybody involved, and that means not putting any participants in jeopardy, whether Hall of Famers or visitors. I realize how serious this situation has become and how many lives have been lost.”

RELATED: Larry Walker’s Hall plaque to feature Rockies cap, not Expos

The Class of 2020 is to be inducted and the 2020 award winners are to be honoured as part of next summer’s Hall of Fame Weekend, taking place July 23-26, 2021.

The Hall of Fame has held an induction ceremony in Cooperstown, N.Y., every year since 1961. Ceremonies were not held in 1950, 1958, and, 1960 after voting resulted in no new electees.

Next summer’s ceremony will be the first since 1949 to combine multiple classes of electees.

CoronavirusMLB

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cranbrook Bucks add another forward to the roster

Just Posted

Cranbrook Bucks add another forward to the roster

The Cranbrook Bucks have added another forward to the roster. Nicholas Niemo… Continue reading

Bonnie Harvey honoured with BC Achievement Community Award

Bonnie Harvey, of the ?aq’am community, has been awarded the 2020 BC… Continue reading

City reviews property tax deadlines in light of COVID-19 impacts

After reviewing property tax due dates, city council has decided to keep… Continue reading

City council tweaking bylaw procedure to meet remotely

Cranbrook city council passed three readings of a bylaw amendment allowing for… Continue reading

Recovered owl released out by Ft. Steele

A screech owl was recently released in the Fort Steele area, after… Continue reading

Feds ban gun used in Montreal massacre, more than 1,500 assault-style rifles

There will be a two-year amnesty period, federal officials say

Hall of Fame event cancelled, B.C.’s Larry Walker to wait one more year

Walker is to be inducted with Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, and Ted Simmons

Dogs an increasing problem for postal carriers during pandemic

More people home means more dogs around, too

Hugs and Slugs: The voice of the people as the months change over

Offering heartfelt Hugs, condolences and prayers for the victims, their families and… Continue reading

Being and doing: An opportunity for practicing mindfulness

Yme Woensdregt I noted the idea for this column about three months… Continue reading

Covid-19: Is This Really a Turning Point?

Gwynne Dyer People who look for silver linings (aka optimists) think that… Continue reading

“And their music, it’s just noise!”

World O’ Words: Juvenoia, and the ongoing generation trust gap

Bear shot, later burned in Shuswap gravel pit, sparking B.C. Conservation officers probe

A black bear killed and dumped in a Tappen gravel pit in mid-April, says BC COS.

Police seize 1,500 fake COVID-19 tests being sold in B.C.

Richmond resident won’t be charged, fraud task force says

Most Read