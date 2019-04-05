The Revelstoke Grizzlies win the KIJHL Championship. Next week they will play in the Cyclone Taylor Cup for the provincial Jr. B Hockey title. (J. Righton photo)

Grizzlies league champs, headed to provincial tournament

Revelstoke beat Kimberley 4-1 last night to win the KIJHL Championship

The Revelstoke Grizzlies are the KIJHL champions.

After meeting the Kimberly Dynamiters in the playoff final last year and losing, the Grizzlies came back even bigger and better this year.

READ MORE: Grizzlies season ends in heartbreak-Kimberley Dynamiters take KIJHL championship in six

This is the Grizzlies first championship win since the 2009/2010 season, where they also won the Cyclone Taylor Cup.

The team will travel to Campbell River next week to meet the league champions from across B.C.

They are scheduled to play Victoria Cougars, the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League champions on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

During round robin play they will also meet the North Vancouver Wolf Pack, Pacific Junior Hockey League champs and the Campbell River Storm, the host team.

The Cougars finished second in the league in the regular season with 99 points, behind the Campbell River Storm. They went on to play the Nanaimo Buccaneers for the league championship.

The North Vancouver Wolf Pack tied for first in the league with the Delta Ice Hawks in the regular season and beat the Langley Trappers in four games for the championship title.

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

The Revelstoke Grizzlies are the KIJHL Champions. Captain Tommy Bodtker accepts the trophy and banner on behalf of his team. (J. Righton photo)

The Revelstoke Grizzlies are the KIJHL Champions. Captain Tommy Bodtker accepts the trophy and banner on behalf of his team. (J. Righton photo)

Previous story
Special Olympics looking for volunteers

Just Posted

Key City Theatre has Cole Porter plans

Auditions for theatre’s next musical — “Anything Goes” — announced from May 27 and 31

Special Olympics looking for volunteers

The Kimberley/Cranbrook Special Olympics chapter will hold a recruiting session on April 13

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1912

Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Lacrosse gets going in Cranbrook

Cranbrook lacrosse has started their indoor season and look forward to an exciting year

More witnesses testify in child removal case

Testimony continued in the trial of a man associated with the Mormon… Continue reading

Boeing extends sympathies to victims, outlines fixes for Max 8

A report pointed to the plane’s anti-stall system as a factor in the fatal Ethiopian crash

The 13 survivors: Healing slow to come for some after Humboldt crash

Ahead of April 6, the one-year anniversary since the tragic Humboldt bus crash, we look at those who survived

When did socialism become a bad word?

There’s a new buzzword in politics these days. Well, actually it’s an… Continue reading

Ten Rules for Life: The wisdom of Jean Vanier

Rev. Yme Woensdregt Last September, Jean Vanier turned 90. Vanier is the… Continue reading

Backyard Astronomer: Our Glorious Moon

Gary Boyle Stargazing is a wonderful, peaceful pasttime that anyone can enjoy.… Continue reading

Hugs & Slugs

Hugs: To dog owners who keep their dogs on leash at Elizabeth… Continue reading

World o’ Words: The Party Whip, For Better Parties

The Mother of Parliaments has descended into a state of chaos. “Things… Continue reading

Meet that special other at Huckleberry

“Blind Date With A Book” is back, Wednesday, April 10

Dog, missing for weeks, rescued from cliff near Castlegar

A pair of climbers stumbled upon lost pet during recreational climb.

Most Read