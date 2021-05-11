GoByBike week takes place in Cranbrook from May 31st to June 6th. There are several challenges to participate in for the chance to win prizes, and the championship title. (Townsman file)

GoByBike week in Cranbrook returns at the end of May

Ride your bike to school or work between May 31st and June 6th

GoByBike Week is taking place in Cranbrook this spring, from May 31st to June 6th. This year’s event is organized by the Sunrise Rotary Club of Cranbrook, with activities planned to engage the community in outdoor cycling.

GoByBike Week takes place twice a year in the spring and fall, encouraging people across B.C. to choose their bicycles for transportation rather than a motor vehicle.

Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary explains that any time you use your bike for transportation or fun between the dates of May 31st and June 6th, you can log the trips and enter to qualify for different prizes. The grand prize this year is a cycling trip in the Dalmatian Coast in Croatia (once travel restrictions allow).

GoByBike week encourages people to convert sedentary time behind the steering wheel into time peddling their bikes and enjoying healthy, environmentally friendly, active transportation.

“During the 2019 spring event, 56,074 B.C. riders cycled 2.97 million kilometres and saved 644,005 kilograms of greenhouse gases from entering our atmosphere,” explains GoByBike BC. “A total of 89.1 million calories were burned during this event.”

Melanie McFarlane of Rotary Club of Cranbrook Sunrise says the organization is thrilled to host the event again this year.

“Our Rotary Club of Sunrise Cranbrook is excited to coordinate GoByBike Cranbrook and bring some extra cycling fun to Cranbrook this year,” said McFarlane.

She adds that there will be several coffee stations set up every weekday morning during the event.

From 7:45 a.m. to 9 a.m. (May 31st to June 4th), cyclists are invited to drop by the coffee stations around town where they can enjoy free coffee and a treat from COBS Bread.

The coffee stations will be set up at East Kootenay Community Credit Union, Northstar Bicycle Co., COBS Bread and Hot Shots Café.

There are also several challenges to participate in, with something for all ages.

The third annual Cranbrook Elementary Schools Cycling Challenge encourages students and staff to ride their bikes to school. Staff will do a daily count of riders and the week’s final tally will be submitted. The school with the highest percentage of riders will be declared the champions. There is also a chance to win a bike, donated by Gerick Sports and sponsored by the East Kootenay Community Credit Union.

Kootenay Orchards Elementary has won this challenge for the past two years.

READ: Kootenay Orchards School wins 2020 Bike To School Challenge

The first annual Cranbrook High and Middle School Challenge is also taking place this year. This challenges students and staff from middle schools and Mt. Baker High School in Cranbrook to compete for their own championship title. Similar to the elementary competition, the number of daily riders will be tracked to determine the highest percentage of riders. Students can also enter to win a bike, donated by Northstar Bicycle Co.

Last but not least, the GoByBike Cranbrook Team Cycling Contest is back. Create a team by signing up your company, classmates, community group or family/friends to compete for the team trophy.

In order to be eligible for GoByBike Week prizes, teams and riders must register online at www.gobybikebc.ca.


