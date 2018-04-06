Bowen Byram is off to camp with Hockey Canada for the IIHF U18 world championships in Russia. Gary Ahuja Langley Times file photo

Giants’ Byram aims to crack Canada’s line-up

Vancouver rookie from Cranbrook lone B.C. invitee to U18 camp

A standout rookie season has earned Bowen Byram the chance to play some more hockey this spring.

Byram is one of eight WHL players named to the training camp roster by Hockey Canada for the 2018 IIHF U18 world championships.

The event runs April 19 to 29 in Russia and is being co-hosted by Chelyabinsk and Magnitogorsk.

“A huge honour and I am very excited,” Byram said.

His Giants team was eliminated in the first round of the WHL playoffs, losing in game seven to Victoria.

“To have something to look forward to like this … it definitely brought my spirits up,” Byram said, “This is a good alternative.”

In his first season with the Vancouver Giants, Byram was second among WHL rookie defencemen with six goals and 27 points in 60 games, and then added three goals and four assists in seven playoff games.

SEE: Rookie blue-liner aims to make Giant impact

He is also nominated for the WHL rookie of the year — up against Dylan Cozens of the Lethbridge Hurricanes — with the winner announced on May 2.

But before that, Byram will get set to wear the red and white for his country.

“Bowen established himself as one of the best up-and-coming defencemen in the world this season and we have no doubt that he will make a big impact on the international stage with Team Canada,” said Giants general manager Glen Hanlon.

Byram, who is from Cranbrook, is the lone B.C. player on the roster.

The six-foot, 176-pound defenceman is one of seven 2001-born players. The other 14 are 2000’s.

Twenty-one players head to Etobicoke, Ont. for training camp April 8 to 10 before the team departs to Russia for a pair of pre-tournament games April 15 and 16.

Players can still be added to the Canadian roster as CHL teams get eliminated in the playoffs so Byram knows there is no guarantee he actually suits up when the puck drops April 19.

“I am just excited to get a shot at the team and hopefully I can crack the line-up,” he said.


sports@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Whitecaps looking for more success on the road against Real Salt Lake

Just Posted

Sporadic precipitation in the forcast

Mainroad East Kootenay Contracting warns weather could create hazardous conditions.

Real estate price shocks could have dire impact: report

Kootenay marketplace relatively stable, as opposed to other areas of BC, says real estate agent.

Pole for osprey nest installed in Idlewild Park

Project just one of many for Columbia Outdoor School focusing on the park and Joseph Creek.

Province announces new winter safety measures

Mainroad East Kootenay Contracting already adhering to new maintenance standards

New Bishop appointed for local Roman Catholic Diocese

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Nelson, which encompasses the East Kootenay, has… Continue reading

VIDEO: Kimberley Alpine Resort helicopter Easter egg drop

For the first time in their history, Kimberley Alpine Resort conducted a… Continue reading

Red Cross to cover B.C. man’s $20,000 emergency airfare after evacuation

Evacuated to Whitehorse during wildfires but had to be flown to Vancouver for heart condition

Four Victoria police officers assaulted in past 24 hours

One officer still in hospital, Taser used in attempt to stop suspect

Whitecaps looking for more success on the road against Real Salt Lake

Coach Mike Petke said team needs some mental adjustments following 3-1 loss at Toronto

Teen with rare skin condition dies, mother calls son ‘fearless warrior’

Tributes pouring in for Jonathan Pitre, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau callin him a hero

UFC star McGregor facing criminal charges in New York

Video showed Conor McGregor with a group of people causing chaos Thursday

B.C. golfer in first-place tie as second round of Masters tees off

Adam Hadwin among the leaders at famed Augusta National

B.C. adds funding to re-grow forests damaged by 2017 wildfires

About $134 million is being split by regions hit hardest, including Cariboo, Kootenays, Okanagan

B.C. paramedics focus of PTSD documentary

Three paramedics, including former Vernon man, share horrors of dealing with PTSD

Most Read