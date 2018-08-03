Getting set for the 32nd Cranbrook Pro Rodeo

Back for it’s 32nd straight year, the Cranbrook Professional Rodeo will take place August 17, 18 and 19 and Dallas Mackie, chair of the CPR, said they are expecting a great entry again this year.

Hundreds of professional cowboys and girls and over 1,000 attendees will once again congregate at the Wycliffe Exhibition Grounds for some up close and personal rodeo action.

READ MORE: The 31st Annual Cranbrook Pro Rodeo

Many Americans come out to the event, explained Mackie, because they want to make it in to the Canadian Finals Rodeo, and in order to do so they need to have been entered into at least 15 other professional rodeos throughout the season.

“Because we’re late on the CPRA schedule we find that we get Americans trying to make their 15 times,” Mackie said. “Because there’s a lot of money up at the Canadian finals.”

Mackie, who along with much of the rest of the CPR committee have been on the committee since its inception 32 years ago, and they are very excited for this year’s event, she said.

As well as the three action-packed performances from top cowboys and cowgirls from all over North America, there are also two acts besides the actual competitors this year. They have a trick and a game rider and they also will gave a liberty act performed by long-time rodeo star Niki Flundra.

They also have an event that they haven’t hosted in many years, a wild cow milking competition.

“We had it years and years ago we haven’t had it for a long time but we’re having it again this year on Saturday night only,” said Mackie.

The event will pit seven three-person teams, comprised of all local business people against one another. The event will take place right after the intermission on Saturday and will entail the three-person teams working together to rope, hold and milk the cow. First person back to the judge with milk wins.

Mackie, and the rest of the committee she represents, wanted to extend her thanks to the numerous volunteers and sponsors that make the Cranbrook Professional Rodeo such a success year after year.

Previous story
Blue Jays delight Canadian fans with 7-3 win over M’s

Just Posted

Getting set for the 32nd Cranbrook Pro Rodeo

Back for it’s 32nd straight year, the Cranbrook Professional Rodeo will take… Continue reading

Mike Peabody will seek re-election to Council

A third sitting Cranbrook City Councillor will be running again as an… Continue reading

Two wildfires converge; creates 1,000 hectare wildfire in national park

Vermillion Valley lightning-strike wildfires merge; road closures in effect

Shoplifting Suspects Apprehended By Police

Trio from Creston nabbed after a foot pursuit from Canadian Tire

‘Think about the firefighters’: Butt out, stay safe and obey campfire bans

About 340 of the wildfire in B.C. so far this year have been caused by people

VIDEO: B.C. nine-year-old wins invite to world Pokemon championships

Currently ranked 21 among junior players in North America

Ice announce series of ‘Can’t Miss’ game promotions

Submitted The Kootenay ICE Hockey Club is excited to announce a preliminary… Continue reading

Blue Jays delight Canadian fans with 7-3 win over M’s

Hauschild makes impressive debut for victors in Seattle

Willy freed! DFO uses innovative audio technique to draw orca from Vancouver Island harbour

T073B’s nearly two-week-long stay at Comox Harbour has come to an end

Update: Highway 5 closed in northbound lane near Merritt

The vehicle incident took place Aug. 2

Hot cars stopped for speeding on the way to B.C. racetrack

Lamborghini, McLaren impounded by Ridge Meadows RCMP

Fatal crash, wildfire cause traffic snarls on Alberta-B.C. boundary

Motorists are being detoured further south via Highway 3 through the Crowsnest Pass

Sole survivor in B.C. plane crash on the mend, family says

Spencer Neufeld was flying with another pilot and a friend when the aircraft crashed near Lillooet

Crews responding to 3 hectare wildfire near Merritt

Popular Rockin’ River music festival begins tonight south of town

Most Read