Get ready to Run Like A Mother: Nelson’s first race in five years kicks off May 7

Kim Irving is one of the organizers of Run Like A Mother. The Nelson race takes place May 7. Photo: Tyler Harper

Runners will see Nelson from a new perspective when they compete next month in the city’s first race in five years.

Run Like A Mother, held on May 7, takes participants on a scenic run from downtown’s Hall Street Plaza to Kootenay Lake and back.

Organizer Alexandra Forsythe said she designed the five-kilometre, 10-km, and half-marathon routes to show off the city.

“I wanted all the gems of Nelson in there,” she said.

The routes will offer views of Nelson that even residents may not have seen before, she added. The 10-km and half marathon, for example, run along the lake on Bealby Point Road.

“Bealby is one of my favourite roads to run,” said Forsythe. “When I was living downtown, I would run out to Bealby a lot. Not a lot of people go out there and it’s beautiful. It has a really unique view of the orange bridge and of Nelson.”

The half-marathon distance, meanwhile, will also feature a climb to the Great Northern Rail Trail before doubling back through Uphill to downtown.

Run Like A Mother has been four years in the making. Forsythe started planning in 2018, with an original event date of May 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to be cancelled.

The race will be the first held in Nelson since the Cyswog’n’Fun Triathlon was cancelled in 2017.

High E’Nuff, a 25-km and 50-km ultra-marathon, takes place annually in the fall outside the city, but Forsythe wanted a race within city limits that was more accessible to casual runners. She grew up in Nelson when races were common and wants to see them become more prevalent again.

“It’s definitely time for my generation to get involved, because events stopped happening because of volunteer fatigue. People were tired of doing it for 30 years,” she said.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to Kootenay Kids. To register before the May 1 deadline, visit https://www.events.runningroom.com/site/?raceId=17416.

The race is also in need of volunteers. To sign up, email runlikeamotherevents@gmail.com.

@tyler_harper | tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

