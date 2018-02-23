Germany celebrates one of its four goals Friday against Canada in a stunning 4-3 Olympic men’s hockey semifinal win. (Canadian Press photo)

Germany upsets Canada in Olympic men’s hockey

Germany 4 Canada 3; Germans play OAR for gold; Canada and Czechs go for bronze

Canada’s reign as Olympic men’s hockey champions ended in Korea Friday morning.

Germany upset Canada 4-3 in a semifinal and will face the Olympic Athletes from Russian for the gold medal.

Canada had won the last two Olympic gold medals.

Germany led 1-0 after one period and extended the lead to 3-0 early in the second before former Quesnel Millionaires forward Gilbert Brule got Canada on the board with a powerplay goal at 8:17.

Brule would then be assessed a five-minute major for a checking-to-the-head penalty and was given a game misconduct. The Germans scored on the powerplay to make it 4-1 after two periods.

Mat Robinson, at 2:42, and Derek Roy, on a powerplay at 10:18, got Canada back to within one in the third period but could not get the equalizer past German netminder Danny Aus den Birken, who finished with 28 saves.

Kevin Poulin, who had been brilliant for Canada at the Spengler Cup over the Christmas holidays, and who preserved a 1-0 quarterfinal win over Finland after stater Ben Scrivens left the game with an upper body injury early in the second period, had an off-game Friday, allowing four goals on just 15 shots.

Related: Women’s ice hockey team loses first Olympic game in 20 years

Related: Gold for Kelowna’s Kelsey Serwa

Related: B.C. superfans soak in 2018 PyeongChang Olympics

Poulin did, however, stop a third-period penalty shot to give his team a chance to come back.

Canada outshot Germany 15-1 in third period and 31-15 for game.

It was only Germany’s second victory in 30 meetings with Canada in Olympic and world championship play. The first was a 5-1 win at the 1996 world championships.

The Canadian men had won the last 11 meetings, outscoring the Germans 58-15, and had gone 11-0-1 against the Germans since the 1996 loss.

The Germans, who didn’t even qualify for the last Olympics, won their only other Olympic hockey medal — a bronze — as West Germany in 1976.

Vernon native Andrew Ebbett, a former Salmon Arm Silverback, and former Vernon Vipers defenceman Chay Genoway were held off the Canada scoresheet.

Former Vernon Lakers forward Scott Salmond is Hockey Canada’s vice-president of operations and helped put the Canadian squad together.

The Olympic Athletes from Russia blanked the Czech Republic 3-0 in the other semifinal.

Canada will play the Czechs for bronze, looking to avenge a 3-2 shootout loss in the preliminary round.


newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
COTR Avalanche women fall to host UFV in four sets
Next story
B.C. ski cross racer wins Olympic gold

Just Posted

UPDATED: Cranbrook’s India Sherret crashes in Olympic debut, in stable condition at hospital

Ski cross athlete loses balance mid-race in seeding round of event in Pyeongchang

Man pleads guilty to 2013 stabbing

A Cranbrook resident has pleaded guilty to an aggravated assault case from… Continue reading

City of Cranbrook culls 50 urban deer

In an effort to reduce incidents of deer aggression across the community,… Continue reading

Kimberley Skating Club receives Barclay Team Trophy at Kootenay Championships

The Kimberley Skating Club competed in the Kootenay Championships from February 9… Continue reading

Coldest Night of the Year takes place Saturday

Fundraising walk draws support and awareness for the homless, hungry and hurting

WATCH: The week in review

A video recap of the top stories of the past week in Cranbrook

Local search and rescue teams carry out joint exercises with military crews

Submitted Military search and rescue (SAR) teams from two different squadrons recently… Continue reading

Police stop stolen car with spike belt

Several charges were laid and a man and woman taken into custody… Continue reading

Novelmania: TM Roberts grade 6 students unveil published novels

Novel unveiling ceremony at TM Roberts’ library on Monday, February 19

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1910

Week of February 11 to 17

BCHL Today: Merritt Centennials keep moving while Salmon Arm Silverbacks slide

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Former Canuck Roberto Luongo addresses Florida shooting victims

Parkland, Fla., resident, delivers speech before Florida Panthers’ first home game since tragedy

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Kelowna skier Kesley Serwa adds to Canada’s gold medals

Despite losses in men’s hockey and curling, Canadian women won medals in ski cross and figure skating

Suspected serial killer targeting Toronto gay community now faces six murder charges

Bruce McArthur now charged with murders of six men: Toronto police

Most Read