GALLERY: Kootenay Ice close out WHL tenure in Cranbrook

Western Financial Place comes alive one final time as Kootenay downs Red Deer 5-4 on Sunday

It felt like a throwback to a different era as Western Financial Place came alive for the final Kootenay Ice game in Cranbrook on Sunday.

The atmosphere was loud and animated as fans cheered the players on to a 5-4 win over the visiting Red Deer Rebels to close out the season and their time in the Kootenays.

The franchise will be relocating to Winnipeg in the offseason.

It was the final WHL game for Jaeger White and Curtis Meger, who age out of the league next year, while defenceman Martin Bodak is also over the age limit, but left for Slovakia a week ago in order to write manadatory school exams.

